Friday One Sheet: UNDER THE BURNING SUN

Warm and desolate at the same time, Yun Xie's tight 75 minute science fiction picture, Under The Burning Sun is a road trip across the desert; a journey to an uncertain freedom by a solitary pregnant woman.



The key art may not capture the science fiction, in fact, it features no actual land or landscape at all, with its mid-level camera-angle. It does capture the determination and desperation of its protagonist, however.



Painting the tile in large brush strokes, while she glances over her should and the eponymous fiery ball in the sky forms the outline of her biological condition. Also, as I seem to be going on and on in 2025 about this, I like the condensed ultra-tiny credit block placed somewhat unconventionally (ditto the Slamdance festival logo) to balance out the overall minimalist design.