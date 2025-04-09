Cannes Coverage International News International Interviews International Reviews Hollywood Interviews
EVIL EYE (Zlo oko): Post Production Underway on The First Bosnian Horror Film Ever
FNE reports that post-production has begun on a horror flick, Evil Eye (Zlo oko). This is notable because it will be the first horror film to come out of Bosnia and the feature film debut for its director, Adnan Hrustemović.
Evil Eye follows the story of a retired surgeon who, after a chance encounter with a girl who is convinced that she is cursed and haunted by an unstoppable monster, begins experiencing the same curse.
According to the report from FNE there was another project that was supposed to be Bosnia's first horror but it has been in development limbo for a while. So, in a world where if you want something done right, or done at all in this instance, do it yourself. Hrustemović, who also penned the screenplay, is self-financing this project as well as co-producing with Kerim Mašović of Kontraplan..
The team is seeking distributors and sales agents at this time.
