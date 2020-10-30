Busan IFF Coverage Hollywood News Indie News Comedies Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Friday One Sheet: FIRE WALK WITH ME

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
On this eve of All Hallow's Eve, I present, with minimal comment, designer Sean Longmore's maximal fusion of Japanese genre collage, and The UK's Hammer Horror key fan-art for David Lynch's gonzo love-letter and cult classic prequel to TV's Twin Peaks. I hope you enjoy this design (and film) as much as I do.

"The Owls are Not What They Seem."

Happy Halloween in this, our year of the Blue Rose.

"Fire Walk With Me."

