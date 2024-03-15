SXSW Coverage Sci-Fi International Reviews Action Movies All Features

Criterion in June 2024: BOUND, QUERELLE, VICTIMS OF SIN, THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, US (@peteramartin)
Criterion in June 2024: BOUND, QUERELLE, VICTIMS OF SIN, THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

June 2024 features an adventurous mix of titles from The Criterion Collection.

Bound by The Wachowskis, starring Gina Gerson and Jennifer Tilly, jumps out immediately, especially since it will be in 4K with an audio commentary. It's also heartening to see Barry Jenkins' monumental The Underground Railroad making the jump from a streaming platform to Blu-ray with an audio commentary.

That's not to slight or minimize the importance of Querelle, however. Rainer Werner Fassbinder's final film arrives on Blu-ray and is ripe for discovery by a new generation of fans. Of these four premiering titles, the only I've not seen is Victims of Sin (1951), described thusly: "A treasure of Mexico's cinematic golden age, this deliriously plotted blend of gritty crime film, heart-tugging maternal melodrama, and mambo musical is a dazzling showcase for iconic star Ninón Sevilla."

David Lynch's Blue Velvet and Terry Gilliam's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas are, of course, bonafide classics, and their new renditions in 4K will be stunning to behold, I trust.

It's a good time to be a physical media collector! Visit Criterion's official site to read more about each title and place your order(s).

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Criterion CollectionDavid LynchRainer Werner FassbinderTerry GilliamWachowskis

More about Criterion Collection

More about Blue Velvet

More about Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

More about The Underground Railroad

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2024 ScreenAnarchy LLC.