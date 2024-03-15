Criterion in June 2024: BOUND, QUERELLE, VICTIMS OF SIN, THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

June 2024 features an adventurous mix of titles from The Criterion Collection.

Bound by The Wachowskis, starring Gina Gerson and Jennifer Tilly, jumps out immediately, especially since it will be in 4K with an audio commentary. It's also heartening to see Barry Jenkins' monumental The Underground Railroad making the jump from a streaming platform to Blu-ray with an audio commentary.

That's not to slight or minimize the importance of Querelle, however. Rainer Werner Fassbinder's final film arrives on Blu-ray and is ripe for discovery by a new generation of fans. Of these four premiering titles, the only I've not seen is Victims of Sin (1951), described thusly: "A treasure of Mexico's cinematic golden age, this deliriously plotted blend of gritty crime film, heart-tugging maternal melodrama, and mambo musical is a dazzling showcase for iconic star Ninón Sevilla."

David Lynch's Blue Velvet and Terry Gilliam's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas are, of course, bonafide classics, and their new renditions in 4K will be stunning to behold, I trust.

It's a good time to be a physical media collector! Visit Criterion's official site to read more about each title and place your order(s).

