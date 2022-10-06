Telluride Horror Show 2022 Full Lineup

Our friends at the Tulluride Horror Show have announced the lineup and guest list for this year's edition.

Telluride Horror Show is bringing horror and genre thrills to the Colorado crowd for its umpteenth year (it's unlucky to type it out loud isn't it?) and it is not just a cool lineup of movies. The festival is bringing genre icon Clint Howard to the festival this year. He'll be in attendance for a screening of the horror classic Ice Cream Man. He'll even be scooping ice cream for patrons before the screening. Very cool.

The festival also does a darned good job of presenting authors during the festival as well. Of particular interest is the presence of Paul Tremblay, whose novel The Cabin at the End of the World was adapted to a feature film directed by M. Night Shyamalan and released as Knock at the Cabin.

Of course there are the films. This year's lineup includes A Wounded Fawn, Begos' slasher flick Christmas Bloody Christmas, Huesera, exploitation flick Mad Heidi, the gut wrenching Megalomaniac, Benson & Moorehead's Something in the Dirt, Canadian horror flick The Breach and pandemic-era horror The Harbinger. I also think its cool that THS has a retro screening of Pablo Parés & Hernan Sáez's 2001 horror flick Plage Zombie: Zona Mutante. Parés directed this year's delirious Pussycake, which is currently finding its way around the festival circuit.

Yep, lot's of great stuff at this year's Telluride Horror Show. You'd better hurry and get your tickets and passes here

