Fantastic Fest 2022: SMILE, MISSING, THE FIVE DEVILS, AMAZING ELISA Kick Things Off

Fall festival season kicks into high gear tonight in Austin, Texas, where the 17th edition of Fantastic Fest opens with its usual gusto.

Smile, Missing, The Five Devils and Amazing Elisa are the films that have been chosen to screen in the first slot. The lineup includes 21 World Premieres, 14 North American Premieres, and 21 U.S Premieres. The festival will run from September 22-29 and on the web via a virtual FF@Home experience from September 29-October 4.

Because I'm not in a position to attend this year, due to physical and economic factors beyond my control, it pains me to look through the awecome collection of genre goodness that will be screened throughout the festival. Our own Dave Canfield will be present and will file a review or two, we hope, and I look forward to reading his thoughts on the films.

As I mentioned last month, I've seen and can recommend several films on this year's program: You can find my reviews linked below for Japanese gangster picture Bad City, Taiwanese puppet movie Demigod: The Legend Begins, French thriller Year of the Shark, and Japanese kaiju movie Shin Ultraman. I've also seen the great Joint Security Area, about 20 years ago, and I'm sure the new restoration by Arrow Films will look smashing on a big screen.

For now, I suggest you share my pain by looking through the festival schedule and reading about the films that hail from near and far, all looking to make an impression upon the discerning, dedicated genre film fans who will be in attendance.