SOMETHING IN THE DIRT Q&A Video: 40 Minutes With Mike Flanagan, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

The latest film by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead prompted our own Shelagh Rowan-Legg to conclude her review thusly: "Delving once again into the metaphysical and its shadowy yet pervasive hold, Something in the Dirt takes a labyrinthian walk through the minds of two lonely and somewhat shifty men, something of a return to Benson and Moorhead's indie roots and yet an expansion on the unique world they've created in their films. Again asking questions to which they know there are no answers, and finding the weirdness on the journey." (Read her review from Sundance in its entirety here.

The film is available as of today on various Video On Demand platforms, empowering you, dear reader, to watch and watch and watch again. If you could, what questions would you ask them about the film? If you were filmmaker Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House), what questions would you ask them?

Very recently, Flanagan conducted a post-screening Q&A with producer David Lawson, Aaron Morehead and Justin Benson. Happily, the filmmakers have passed along a video of their conversation! Shot by a friend of the filmmakers on a DSLR, it's not the highest of quality, owing to lighting conditions, and, sadly, ever so slightly out of focus -- evidently, the "friend of the filmmaker" is Smiling Dave -- yet the conversation is compelling and it's well worth a watch.

The video also matches the tenor of the film, to my mind, which makes it even more valuable. Judge for yourself by watching the video below, then get Something in the Dirt for your personal perusal on the platform of your choice.