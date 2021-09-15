Mayhem 2021: LAMB, KNOCKING And BEYOND THE INFINITE TWO MINUTES Help Round Out Full Lineup.

Halloween season is here and your local film festivals are a great place to find something to get you into the festive spirit. Our friends at Mayhem are ready to announce the lineup for their weekend celebration of genre cinema coming this October.

The opening night film were previously announced, the endearing documentary Alien on Stage and the French horror flick The Deep House. Joining them is a rep screening of British horror flick Queen of Spades from 1949, Alan Moore's The Show, Night Drive, South Korena thriller Midnight, The Spine of Night, Knocking, and another Korean sci-fi flick, Spiritwalker.

Brian De Palma’s 1974 cult classic Phantom of the Paradise will be the festival's midnight screening on the Saturday that weekend. And the festival will close with Get the Hell Out, Hellbender, anthology The Night Shift, Lamb and Japanese sci-fi comedy Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes.

In other good news the festival was able to open up more room for the festival so there are more passes for sale, right now!