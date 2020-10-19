Lund Fantastic 2020: Swedish Genre Fest Announces PAUL W.R.'s LAST JOURNEY And PSYCHO GOREMAN Bookend Hybrid Lineup

Next week our friends at the Lund Fantastic Film Festival will host their 26th annual festival, going with a hybrid edition this year to offer as close to the real experience as they can while providing a safe enviroment for their patrons.

Paul W.R.’s Last Journey will open the festival while Steve Kostanski's Psycho Gorman will close out the festival. We announced last week that Canadian cult classic Ginger Snaps will be part of the festival's Halloween celebrations. Jumbo and Particules are the other two films in the live-screening lineup. Tickets are limited to 50 per screening. Expect them to go fast. Go to the Five films will be presented to a small batch audience this year. Romain Quirot'swill open the festival while Steve Kostanski'swill close out the festival. We announced last week that Canadian cult classicwill be part of the festival's Halloween celebrations.andare the other two films in the live-screening lineup. Tickets are limited to 50 per screening. Expect them to go fast. Go to the festival website for more information.

The rest of the lineup will be done virtually over Spamflix.com and will be geo-blocked to Sweden only. Highlights there include Butt Boy, The Legend of Baron To'a and Darkness.

Lund Fantastic Film Festival Reveals Full Lineup of 26th edition Starting on October 28 and closing out on November 1, The Lund Fantastic Film Festival goes hybrid to present Swedish fans of all things fantastical with a smorgasbord of wholesome genre fare. With a lineup consisting of 14 features and 6 short film packages Lund Fantastic continues to represent all corners of the world in an effort to bring the best and most diverse international genre cinema to Sweden. This year’s opening night honors go to Romain Quirot, whose sci-fi rollercoaster Paul W.R.’s Last Journey gets its Scandinavian premiere. A slick debut with stunning cinematography and a memorably villainous performance from Paul Hamy as a murderous psychopath, Paul W.R.’s Last Journey presents an ecological dystopia that pays homage to the classics while carving out its own territory. Rounding out the festivities is Steven Kostanski’s PG: Psycho Goreman, a riotous mash-up of gory creature feature and family-friendly fun that nails a perfect tone. In addition to opening and closing night films, Lund Fantastic has three more physical screenings in store for festival audiences. All physical screenings are capped at a maximum of only 50 viewers, so booking tickets early is strongly advised. On top of the physical screenings mentioned above, Lund Fantastic also partners with Spamflix to treat online viewers to nine virtual screenings, each of which will remain available for 24 hours after premiering. All virtual screenings are geo-blocked to Sweden.