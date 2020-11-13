Fantastic Fest Coverage All News All Features Hollywood Reviews All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Los Cabos 2020: Guide To The After Dark Section

Contributor; Mexico City, Mexico (@EricOrtizG)
The Los Cabos International Film Festival kicked off its 2020 edition last Wednesday, November 11th. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prestigious Mexican festival decided to bet on an entirely virtual format, with no cost.

As genre cinema aficionados, we have always paid special attention to the festival's After Dark section. "In After Dark, we congregate extreme narratives and fantasy elements that amaze us", said Los Cabos' artistic director Maru Garzón in an interview with ScreenAnarchy. "We aren't interested in traditional horror, rather in fresh, dynamic and risky efforts, usually made by new auteurs. It's a really successful and popular section", she added.

Relic, Get the Hell Out and She Dies Tomorrow are the films from this year's After Dark section. In the galley below you can find all the details of each one of them and why, according to Garzón, are must-see movies.

Remember that, if you're in Mexico, you can watch the entire Los Cabos 2020 program for free, at the festival's official website

