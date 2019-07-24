Mayhem 2019: First Three Titles Announced, EXTRA ORDINARY, SWORD OF GOD (THE MUTE) And SOMETHING ELSE

Mayhem returns to Nottingham, England this October and it is bringing some friends. The festival announced the first three titles for this year's program.

Early Bird passes are on sale now at £70, allowing access to the full festival including previews, premieres, and special events.

The Mayhem audience can look forward to Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman's wonderful horror comedy Extra Ordinary , Bartosz Konopka's period actioner Sword of God ( The Mute / Krew Boga ) and Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella's romantic creature feature Something Else . Personally, I have seen two of these, reviewed one myself, and can vouch for their entertainment value.

Following its biggest ever edition last year, Mayhem Film Festival is back for 2019 and proud to announce the first three titles for this year’s festival.

Opening Mayhem’s 15th edition is Irish supernatural comedy Extra Ordinary. In rural Ireland, reluctant medium Rose is called upon to save a local teen from the town’s resident one-hit wonder rock star, who has somewhat satanic plans to bring his career back from the dead. Expect exorcisms, and plenty of ectoplasm. Mayhem is delighted to welcome special guests from the film for a Q&A after the screening.

Next in this year’s line-up is the UK Premiere of immersive Polish historical drama Sword of God (The Mute). In the early Middle Ages, two Christian knights arrive at a pagan village hidden deep in the mountains. Soon, their faith and the bond between them are brutally tested as events spiral out of control, and many will die in the name of God.

Rounding off the first wave of announcements is the genre-bending Something Else. From directors Jeremy Gardner (cult buddy-movie-zombie-outbreak film The Battery) and Christian Stella comes a completely unique take on the monster movie – a love story. When Hank’s girlfriend vanishes, leaving only a note behind, his sanity begins to slip and something monstrous stirs in the woods that surround his home.