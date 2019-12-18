AFTER MIDNIGHT: Watch Trailer For The Romance Drama Slash Creature Feature

Cranked Up Films is relasing Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella's After MIdnight in US cinemas and On Demand, fittingly enough on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. The new trailer was released today, which you will find below.

Premiering at Trbieca under the title Something Else it has been rebranded to be a little more spot on the nose. After Midnight was the first film produced under the Rustic FIlms banner from the guys behind Spring and The Endless, David Lawson, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead.