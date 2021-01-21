Shudder in February: THE DARK AND THE WICKED A NIGHTMARE WAKES Joe Bob

The season of love is coming! Shudder is looking to rekindle our love of horror this February.

In place of flowers and chocolate there will be a new premiere every week: A Nightmare Wakes, After Midnight, Shook and The Dark and the Wicked. Joe Bob Briggs will return with a new Last Drive-In Valentine's special right before the day.

There are also a lot of really great horror flicks coming next month. There is the original Queen of Black Magic, Nic Cage in Vampire's Kiss, Elle Callahan's very cool indie flick Head Count, Giallo flick The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears, horror comedy Basket Case, and Miike's One Missed Call.

Check out the gallery below for all the films and series rolling out next month!