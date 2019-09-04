AFTER MIDNIGHT: Jeremy Gardner And Christian Stella's Dramatic Horror Rebranded For 2020 Release

News today that Cranked Up, the genre-focused brand of Good Deed Entertainment, have picked up Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella's Something Else and have rebranded it as After Midnight. This kind of makes more sense as the monster in their film shows up after 'after midnight'. It may also be a tip of the hat to Linklater's Before trilogy.

Cranked Up will released After Midnight in cinemas and on-demand in the first quarter of 2020.

reviewed the film when it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

It turns out that (Something Else) After Midnight is really something special. Here is a character drama that gives us genuine characters to love and care about, that we can relate to, and stirs up the pot with a fuck off scary monster lurking in the woods beyond the property line.

I quite liked it. And still do, even if the name change ruins my hoped for pull quote 'Something Else is really something special'. That took me minutes to think up. This is probably the real reason for the name change; I cannot be quoted.