AFTER MIDNIGHT: Jeremy Gardner And Christian Stella's Dramatic Horror Rebranded For 2020 Release
News today that Cranked Up, the genre-focused brand of Good Deed Entertainment, have picked up Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella's Something Else and have rebranded it as After Midnight. This kind of makes more sense as the monster in their film shows up after 'after midnight'. It may also be a tip of the hat to Linklater's Before trilogy.
Cranked Up will released After Midnight in cinemas and on-demand in the first quarter of 2020.
I reviewed the film when it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.
It turns out that (Something Else) After Midnight is really something special. Here is a character drama that gives us genuine characters to love and care about, that we can relate to, and stirs up the pot with a fuck off scary monster lurking in the woods beyond the property line.
I quite liked it. And still do, even if the name change ruins my hoped for pull quote 'Something Else is really something special'. That took me minutes to think up. This is probably the real reason for the name change; I cannot be quoted.
After flooring audiences and critics alike out of its World Premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, the dramatic thriller AFTER MIDNIGHT (formerly titled SOMETHING ELSE) has been acquired by Cranked Up for North American distribution, and will be released in cinemas and on-demand during the first quarter of 2020.Scott Donley, CEO of Good Deed Entertainment, notes, "We are extremely excited to be working with this talented filmmaking team. The elevated nature of this film is a perfect fit for our Cranked up brand, and we cannot wait to share its unique vision with the world."As the first festival stop under its new title, the celebrated film, which currently stands at 100% fresh at Rotten Tomatoes, will bow at the 2019 edition of Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, with directors and cast in attendance.Dealing with a girlfriend suddenly leaving is tough enough. But for Hank (writer/co-director/star Jeremy Gardner of The Battery), heartbreak couldn’t have come at a worse time. There’s also a monster trying to break through his front door every night. Co-starring Brea Grant ("Dexter", "Heroes") and co-directed by Christian Stella, this charming, introspective crowd-pleaser about love, loss, and monsters is produced by Rustic Films - the celebrated creative team behind Spring, The Endless, and SYNCHRONIC - and Kavya Films.The acquisition deal was negotiated by Good Deed Entertainment’s Brandon Hill, Executive Director of Acquisitions and Distribution, with XYZ and CAA representing the filmmakers.
