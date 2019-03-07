BULLETS OF JUSTICE: Moves From Pilot to Full Feature Film

Bullets of Justice. Today we got word of a new poster and a recut trailer. If you need a refresher on Bullets of Justice just read this synopsis. We can wait... In the Spring of 2017 we first reported of a crowdfunding campaign for a bonkers concept titled. Today we got word of a new poster and a recut trailer. If you need a refresher on Bullets of Justice just read this synopsis. We can wait...

During the Third World War, the American government initiates a secret project named "Army Bacon" in order to create super soldier by inbreeding human being with pigs. 25 years later a breed called "Muzzles" have occupied the top of the food chain, eating and farming humans like animals. Rob Justice is an ex-bounty hunter working for the last line of human resistance - a group of survivors hiding in a nuclear bunker deep underground. His mission is to find out how muzzles came to power and destroy them.

Sounds insane, right? But something totally up our ally. It turns out that it was up a lot of allys, dirty bird, that the campaign went so well that the creators went beyond their goal of simply creating a television pilot and made a damn full length feature film.

Bullets of Justice was directed and written by Valeri Milev (Re-Kill and Wrong Turn 6). The movie was co-written by Timur Turisbekov who also stars, produced, and composed music for it. Bullets of Justice also stars Danny Trejo (albeit briefly by the looks of it, Doroteja Toleva, Yana Marinova and Dessy Slavova.

My friends, Nico and Luciano Onetti, have come on board in a production capacity with their company Black Mandala Pictures. They love keeping me up to speed with what they're working on so this leads us to today.