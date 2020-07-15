Fantaspoa 2020: Brazilian Genre Announces Digital Festival Lineup, Completely Free For The Locals

Good news for genre fans in Brazil. The delayed digital version of this year's festival is gearing up for next week's launch on the 24th and the complete lineup was announced today.

The better news for genre fans in Brazil is that the festival will be free of charge and streamed on a Brazilian streaming platform called Darkflix. Each title will have a view cap of 5,000 and will be geo-locked to Brazil but that's pretty amazing for a country that has been through so much these past few months.

The complete lineup of films at Fantaspoa and the festival trailer can be found below.