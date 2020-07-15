Fantaspoa 2020: Brazilian Genre Announces Digital Festival Lineup, Completely Free For The Locals
Good news for genre fans in Brazil. The delayed digital version of this year's festival is gearing up for next week's launch on the 24th and the complete lineup was announced today.
The better news for genre fans in Brazil is that the festival will be free of charge and streamed on a Brazilian streaming platform called Darkflix. Each title will have a view cap of 5,000 and will be geo-locked to Brazil but that's pretty amazing for a country that has been through so much these past few months.
47 feature films will grace this year's lineup. There looks to be a mini retrospective trio of films from Nabwana IGG (Who Killed Captain Alex? Bad Black and Crazy World). I see some familiar LatAm titles as well; Diablo Rojo PTY, Matar al dragon and Skull: The Mask.
The complete lineup of films at Fantaspoa and the festival trailer can be found below.
Following the announcement of its first sixteen titles, Brazil’s Fantaspoa Fantastic Film Festival is proud to announce the full program for its upcoming sixteenth edition, which will be held online and completely free of charge. The bold move is courtesy of an unprecedented partnership with Darkflix, a Brazilian video streaming service aimed at fantastic genre productions.Fantaspoa 2020’s full lineup will consist of 47 feature films from 29 different countries and 89 shorts from 25 countries – totaling more than 130 films from 40 countries. The festival’s full lineup will be available for free on the Brazilian streaming platform Darkflix between July 24 and August 2, 2020 – with each title having a maximum cap of 5,000 views. While all films are geo-blocked to Brazil, the festival’s livestreams (which include talent and filmmaker Q&As, celebrity masterclasses, lectures, and more) will be available for free to the whole world.Between its free films for Brazilian audiences and free events accessible to all, Fantaspoa now proudly hosts the largest online initiative of any film event in Latin America – and hopes that its attempts to combat social isolation through digital gatherings will be seen as a small but valiant way to help fight this unprecedented pandemic.The full program, including all short films and feature films of the sixteenth edition of Fantaspoa is now available at www.fantaspoa.com.The full feature film lineup of Fantaspoa XVI is…Antrum: The Deadliest Film Ever Made (David Amito and Michael Laicini, Canada, 2018) - Latin American PremiereAviva (Boaz Yakin, USA/France, 2020) - International PremiereBad Black (Nabwana I.G.G, Uganda, 2016)Being Natural (Tadashi Nagayama, Japan, 2018) - Latin American PremiereThe Berlin Bride (Michael Bartlett, USA/Germany, 2019) - Latin American PremiereA Brief History of Time Travel (Gisella Bustillos, USA, 2018) - Latin American PremiereButt Boy (Tyler Cornack, USA, 2019) - Latin American PremiereCabrito (Luciano de Azevedo, Brazil, 2020)Clarita (Roderick Cabrido, Philippines, 2019) - Latin American PremiereComrade Drakulich (Márk Bodzsár, Hungary, 2019) - Latin American PremiereThe Color Rose (Courtney Page, Canada, 2020) - International PremiereCrazy World (Nabwana I.G.G, Uganda, 2019)The Curse of Valburga (Tomaz Gorkic, Slovenia, 2019)Diabo Rojo PTY (Sol Charlotte and J. Oskura Nájera, Panama, 2019) - Brazilian PremiereEntwined (Minos Nikolakakis, Greece/United Kingdom, 2019) - Latin American PremiereFeral (Andrés Kaiser, Mexico, 2018) - Brazilian PremiereFried Barry (Ryan Kruger, South Africa, 2020) - Latin American PremiereFulci For Fake (Simone Scafidi, United Kingdom/Italy, 2019) - Latin American PremiereGhost Master (Paul Young, Japan, 2019)God’s Hill (Daniel M. Carneiro, Spain, 2019) - Latin American PremiereA Hairy Tale (Amir Homayoun Ghanizadeh, Iran, 2019) - Latin American PremiereH0US3 (Manolo Munguia, Spain, 2018) - Brazilian PremiereThe Impossible Voyage (Noro Drziak, Czech Republic, 2019) - Latin American PremiereJames vs. His Future Self (Jeremy LaLonde, Canada, 2019) - Latin American PremiereLimbo (Tim Dünschede, Germany, 2019) - Latin American PremiereNirvana Inn (Vijay Jayapal, India, 2019) - Latin American PremiereThe Old Man: The Movie (Oskar Lehemaa and Mikk Mägi, Estonia, 2019) - Latin American PremiereThe Pack (C. Martin Ferrera, Spain, 2019) - International PremiereThe Pandemic Anthology (Various directors, Brazil, 2020) - Latin American PremierePoissa (Arttu Haglund, Finland, 2019) - Latin American PremierePorno (Keola Racela, USA, 2019) - Latin American PremierePrecarious (Wes Terray, USA, 2020) - Latin American PremiereResin (Daniel Borgman, Denmark, 2019) - Latin American PremiereThe Ringing Bell (Casey T. Malone, USA, 2020) - International PremiereRK/RKAY (Rajat Kapoor, India, 2019) - International PremiereRock, Paper, Scissors (Martín Blousson and Macarena García Lenzi, Argentina, 2019) - Brazilian PremiereSalvation (Lee Chang Moo, South Korea, 2020) - World PremiereSator (Jordan Graham, USA, 2019) - Latin American PremiereSkull (Armando Fonseca and Kapel Furman, Brazil, 2020) - Latin American PremiereStoronniy (Dmitriy Tomashpolskiy, Ukraine, 2019) - Latin American PremiereTo Kill a Dragon (Jimena Monteoliva, Argentina, 2019) - Brazilian PremiereToxic (Ariel Martínez Herrera, Argentina, 2020) - International PremiereTwo Heads Creek (Jesse O’Brien, Australia, 2019) - Latin American PremiereThe VICE Guide to Bigfoot (Zach Lamplugh, USA, 2019) - Latin American PremiereWho Killed Captain Alex? (Nabwana I.G.G, Uganda, 2010)Zana (Antoneta Kastrati, Kosovo, 2019) - Latin American PremiereZombies in the Sugar Cane Field: The Documentary (Pablo Schembri, Argentina, 2019)
