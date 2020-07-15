Fantaspoa Coverage All Interviews Weird Features Zombie Movies Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Fantaspoa 2020: Brazilian Genre Announces Digital Festival Lineup, Completely Free For The Locals

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Fantaspoa 2020: Brazilian Genre Announces Digital Festival Lineup, Completely Free For The Locals
Good news for genre fans in Brazil. The delayed digital version of this year's festival is gearing up for next week's launch on the 24th and the complete lineup was announced today.
 
The better news for genre fans in Brazil is that the festival will be free of charge and streamed on a Brazilian streaming platform called Darkflix. Each title will have a view cap of 5,000 and will be geo-locked to Brazil but that's pretty amazing for a country that has been through so much these past few months. 
 
47 feature films will grace this year's lineup. There looks to be a mini retrospective trio of films from Nabwana IGG (Who Killed Captain Alex? Bad Black and Crazy World). I see some familiar LatAm titles as well; Diablo Rojo PTY, Matar al dragon and Skull: The Mask.
 
The complete lineup of films at Fantaspoa and the festival trailer can be found below. 
 
Following the announcement of its first sixteen titles, Brazil’s Fantaspoa Fantastic Film Festival is proud to announce the full program for its upcoming sixteenth edition, which will be held online and completely free of charge. The bold move is courtesy of an unprecedented partnership with Darkflix, a Brazilian video streaming service aimed at fantastic genre productions.
 
Fantaspoa 2020’s full lineup will consist of 47 feature films from 29 different countries and 89 shorts from 25 countries – totaling more than 130 films from 40 countries. The festival’s full lineup will be available for free on the Brazilian streaming platform Darkflix between July 24 and August 2, 2020 – with each title having a maximum cap of 5,000 views. While all films are geo-blocked to Brazil, the festival’s livestreams (which include talent and filmmaker Q&As, celebrity masterclasses, lectures, and more) will be available for free to the whole world.
 
Between its free films for Brazilian audiences and free events accessible to all, Fantaspoa now proudly hosts the largest online initiative of any film event in Latin America – and hopes that its attempts to combat social isolation through digital gatherings will be seen as a small but valiant way to help fight this unprecedented pandemic.
 
The full program, including all short films and feature films of the sixteenth edition of Fantaspoa is now available at www.fantaspoa.com.
 
The full feature film lineup of Fantaspoa XVI is…
 
Antrum: The Deadliest Film Ever Made (David Amito and Michael Laicini, Canada, 2018) - Latin American Premiere
 
Aviva (Boaz Yakin, USA/France, 2020) - International Premiere
 
Bad Black (Nabwana I.G.G, Uganda, 2016)
 
Being Natural (Tadashi Nagayama, Japan, 2018) - Latin American Premiere
 
The Berlin Bride (Michael Bartlett, USA/Germany, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
A Brief History of Time Travel (Gisella Bustillos, USA, 2018) - Latin American Premiere
 
Butt Boy (Tyler Cornack, USA, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
Cabrito (Luciano de Azevedo, Brazil, 2020) 
 
Clarita (Roderick Cabrido, Philippines, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
Comrade Drakulich (Márk Bodzsár, Hungary, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
The Color Rose (Courtney Page, Canada, 2020) - International Premiere
 
Crazy World (Nabwana I.G.G, Uganda, 2019)
 
The Curse of Valburga (Tomaz Gorkic, Slovenia, 2019)
 
Diabo Rojo PTY (Sol Charlotte and J. Oskura Nájera, Panama, 2019) - Brazilian Premiere
 
Entwined (Minos Nikolakakis, Greece/United Kingdom, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
Feral (Andrés Kaiser, Mexico, 2018) - Brazilian Premiere
 
Fried Barry (Ryan Kruger, South Africa, 2020) - Latin American Premiere
 
Fulci For Fake (Simone Scafidi, United Kingdom/Italy, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
Ghost Master (Paul Young, Japan, 2019) 
 
God’s Hill (Daniel M. Carneiro, Spain, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
A Hairy Tale (Amir Homayoun Ghanizadeh, Iran, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
H0US3 (Manolo Munguia, Spain, 2018) - Brazilian Premiere
 
The Impossible Voyage (Noro Drziak, Czech Republic, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
James vs. His Future Self (Jeremy LaLonde, Canada, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
Limbo (Tim Dünschede, Germany, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
Nirvana Inn (Vijay Jayapal, India, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
The Old Man: The Movie (Oskar Lehemaa and Mikk Mägi, Estonia, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
The Pack (C. Martin Ferrera, Spain, 2019) - International Premiere
 
The Pandemic Anthology (Various directors, Brazil, 2020) - Latin American Premiere
 
Poissa (Arttu Haglund, Finland, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
Porno (Keola Racela, USA, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
Precarious (Wes Terray, USA, 2020) - Latin American Premiere
 
Resin (Daniel Borgman, Denmark, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
The Ringing Bell (Casey T. Malone, USA, 2020) - International Premiere
 
RK/RKAY (Rajat Kapoor, India, 2019) - International Premiere
 
Rock, Paper, Scissors (Martín Blousson and Macarena García Lenzi, Argentina, 2019) - Brazilian Premiere
 
Salvation (Lee Chang Moo, South Korea, 2020) - World Premiere
 
Sator (Jordan Graham, USA, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
Skull (Armando Fonseca and Kapel Furman, Brazil, 2020) - Latin American Premiere
 
Storonniy (Dmitriy Tomashpolskiy, Ukraine, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
To Kill a Dragon (Jimena Monteoliva, Argentina, 2019) - Brazilian Premiere
 
Toxic (Ariel Martínez Herrera, Argentina, 2020) - International Premiere
 
Two Heads Creek (Jesse O’Brien, Australia, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
The VICE Guide to Bigfoot (Zach Lamplugh, USA, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
Who Killed Captain Alex? (Nabwana I.G.G, Uganda, 2010)
 
Zana (Antoneta Kastrati, Kosovo, 2019) - Latin American Premiere
 
Zombies in the Sugar Cane Field: The Documentary (Pablo Schembri, Argentina, 2019)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Bad Black

More about Who Killed Captain Alex

More about To Kill The Dragon (Matar Al Dragon)

More about Butt Boy

More about Crazy World

More about James vs His Future Self

More about Skull - The Mask

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.