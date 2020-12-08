CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER Trailer: Micky Reece's Rural Gothic Vampire Flick is Coming to Cinemas and Digital

Mickey Reece's beguiling vampire flick Climate of the Hunter will be released in cinemas and On Demand through Dark Star Pictures, before and after the new year.

Check out the trailer below and see if this quirky indie vampire flick entices your taste buds. Need another nudge? Read Shelagh's review when the film played during Nightstream.

Climate of the Hunter will play in cinemas in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Winchester, and Columbus with more to be announced! Theatrical rollout begins on December 18, 2020.

Then in the new year, on January 12, 2021, it will be On Demand and digital platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Direct TV, Dish Network and all major cable providers.