Fantastic Fest Coverage Manga International Features Indie News Crime Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER Trailer: Micky Reece's Rural Gothic Vampire Flick is Coming to Cinemas and Digital
Mickey Reece's beguiling vampire flick Climate of the Hunter will be released in cinemas and On Demand through Dark Star Pictures, before and after the new year.
Check out the trailer below and see if this quirky indie vampire flick entices your taste buds. Need another nudge? Read Shelagh's review when the film played during Nightstream.
Climate of the Hunter will play in cinemas in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Winchester, and Columbus with more to be announced! Theatrical rollout begins on December 18, 2020.
Then in the new year, on January 12, 2021, it will be On Demand and digital platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Direct TV, Dish Network and all major cable providers.
Dark Star Pictures has acquired critically acclaimed indie auteur Mickey Reece’s award-winning and super stylish vampire feature Climate of the Hunter. The film, lauded by critics as a “gloriously quirky cinematic feat” (Rue Morgue) and “an instant cult classic” (Film Freak Central), releases in select theaters this December ahead of an On Demand release January, 2021.Two sisters, Alma and Elizabeth, along with a dog who’s described as a “philosopher,” have come to Alma’s remote house to reconnect with Wesley after twenty years. Alma is recently divorced, Elizabeth is a workaholic in Washington, D.C., while Wesley lives in Paris dealing with a wife recently struck with a fatal disease. When the three come together for dinner it has all the makings of a lovely adult melodrama about loneliness, and the desire to connect and share our lives with someone… but we must add to the mix one otherworldly piece of information: Wesley could be a vampire.Ginger Gilmartin, Mary Buss, Ben Hall, and Jacob Ryan Snovel star in a Mickey Reece (Arrows of Outrageous Fortune, Mono) film.Climate of the Hunter is in select theaters December 18 and On Demand January 12, 2021.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.