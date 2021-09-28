FRIED BARRY Blu-ray Giveaway
Barry is a drug-addled degenerate who, after yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens. Barry takes a backseat as his alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. What follows is an onslaught of drugs, sex and violence as Barry’s alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind.
RLJE Films is releasing the South African comedy horror sci-fi Fried Barry on DVD, Blu-ray, VOD and Digital HD on October 5th. See the movie that our own Stuart Muller called in his review, "A Deep-Fried Stick of Sizzling Bloody Dynamite".
We have three (3) Blu-rays to give away to lucky readers in the U.S. To enter you have to be a resident of the U.S. and entries are limited to one per household. To enter is simple. Correctly answer our fact finding question below and email us here when you have the answer. Ready?
Writer and directer Ryan Kruger is reportedly a huge fan of 80s films. An interesting bit of trivia is that he referenced a slew of 80s classics in his feature directorial debut. Can you name three of them for us?
When you have found the answers email us here and you will be entered into the random draw on Monday, October 4th at noon PST. Good luck to all who enter.
FRIED BARRY Blu-Ray bonus features include:• Complete Unedited Edition• Filmmaker Commentary• The Making of FRIED BARRY• FRIED BARRY Behind-the-Scenes• FRIED BARRY Short Film• Deleted & Extended Scenes• Outtakes• Barry Advertisements• "How To" with Barry
