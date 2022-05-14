COUNTRY GOLD: First Teaser For Mickey Reece's Surreal Comedy
Mickey Reece's new film, Country Gold, will have its world permiere at Fantasia this Summer. The first teaser for his surreal comedy debuted yesterday. Check it out below.
Reece has become a favorite of ours with his two recent films, Climate of the Hunter and Agnes. They both became instant and sought after favorites on the festival circuit each year and this one looks like it will carry on with the same head of steam. It doesn't hurt when you film it in glorious black and white either.
Cannot wait to check this out.
Set in 1994, COUNTRY GOLD stars Reece as Troyal Brux, an up-and-coming country singer who is invited by country music legend George Jones (Ben Hall) for a night on the town in Nashville - the night before George is to be cryogenically frozen.Directed and co-written by Mickey Reece with his regular collaborator John Selvidge (CLIMATE OFTHE HUNTER, AGNES), the COUNTRY GOLD was produced by Kassie Gann (CHICKEN HOUSE), and executive produced by former Blumhouse and Divide/Conquer alum Zac Locke and Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness curator Peter Kuplowsky. The film will premiere this summer at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montréal, QC, which runs from July 14th to August 3rd, 2022.The latest from prolific director Mickey Reece, described by RogerEbert.com as "one of the DIY indie world's best-kept secrets", the Oklahoma City-based filmmaker has amassed a remarkable filmography since 2008, with 29 features to his name. Each one a unique experiment in form, genre, and aesthetic, his work was obscured from mainstream channels and limited to screenings at local arts venues and regional independent festivals until 2018, when STRIKE, DEAR MISTRESS, AND CURE HIS HEART premiered at Austin’s Fantastic Fest to acclaim, curiosity, and a wider audience.The newfound exposure afforded Reece both new partnerships and resources, which led to the production of the two offbeat horror melodramas that helped him breakout — CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER (2019), which premiered at Fantastic Fest, and AGNES (2021), which premiered at Tribeca Film Fest and starred Molly C. Quinn, Jake Horowitz, and Sean Gunn, and was released theatrically and on VOD December 2021 by Magnolia Pictures. A selection of his early work also received distribution in 2020 courtesy of the Alamo Drafthouse theater chain’s Alamo On Demand VOD platform, including a short documentary, BELLE ÎLE (2020), which encapsulates his enormous body of work.
