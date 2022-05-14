COUNTRY GOLD: First Teaser For Mickey Reece's Surreal Comedy

Mickey Reece's new film, Country Gold, will have its world permiere at Fantasia this Summer. The first teaser for his surreal comedy debuted yesterday. Check it out below.

Reece has become a favorite of ours with his two recent films, Climate of the Hunter and Agnes. They both became instant and sought after favorites on the festival circuit each year and this one looks like it will carry on with the same head of steam. It doesn't hurt when you film it in glorious black and white either.

Cannot wait to check this out.