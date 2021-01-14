Dark Star Pictures to Host FREE Virtual Film Festival, Includes JUMBO, PVT CHAT and CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER

Here's something great from our friends at Dark Star Pictures. They're getting together with Bloody Disgusting and putting on a free virtual film festival of some of their recent acquisitions.

One week tomorrow night, from Friday, January 22nd to Sunday, January 24th you go online and watch free screenings of PVT CHAT, Koko-Di Koko-Da, Jumbo, Attack of the Demons, Dirty God, and Climate of the Hunter.

There is also a super secret screening of Dark Star's latest acquisition that will be announced during the festival.

Information about how to RSVP for this special event is in the press release below.

Los Angeles-based Dark Star Pictures and horror leader Bloody Disgusting are set to host a groundbreaking weekend event from Friday, January 22 to Sunday, January 24, 2021, celebrating the distributor’s most recent acclaimed international genre offerings. The lineup will feature selections from Sundance, Fantasia, Nightstream, and Cinepocalypse, including PVT CHAT, Koko-Di Koko-Da, Jumbo, Attack of the Demons, Dirty God, and Climate of the Hunter. The festival will lead up to an announcement and special one-time-only secret screening of the latest acquisition from Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting new collab brand. The secret screening will be available on the screening portal on Saturday, January 23rd for 24 hours. Tickets are available for free on a first come, first served basis and can be obtained by RSVPing through ticketing links on darkstarpics.com The films will be screened on Eventive, supporting many different web browsers and with dedicated apps available on Apple TV & Roku devices. The features can also be streamed directly to your television via Chromecast. “We’re proud of the genre films we’ve acquired over the past year and are eager to celebrate and re-introduce these to the online film community”, says Dark Star Pictures Creative Director Josh Goldbloom. “In addition, taking advantage of virtual platforms now available to us, we thought we’d have a lil’ fun and give you a taste of the future and our exciting new collaboration with Bloody Disgusting. We’re beyond stoked for you to not just hear, but see our latest surprise acquisition!” As a welcome to 2021 for horror enthusiasts, Dark Star Pictures will screen the following films plus the secret acquisition to be unveiled: Attack of The Demons When a small Colorado town is overrun by a legion of mutating demons, three friends must use every skill they have to stave off the demon apocalypse. Official Selection of Cinepocalypse. Koko-Di Koko-Da As a couple goes on a trip to find their way back to each other, a sideshow artist and his shady entourage emerge from the woods, terrorizing them, luring them deeper into a maelstrom of psychological terror and humiliating slapstick. Official Selection of Sundance Climate of The Hunter Two sisters vie for the affections of a man who may or may not be a vampire. Official Selection of Fantastic Fest & Nightstream. Dirty God A young British mother struggles to reclaim her life after a brutal acid attack leaves her severely scarred. Official Selection of Sundance. Jumbo A shy woman develops a sexual attraction to an amusement park ride. Official Selection of Sundance. PVT CHAT ‘Uncut Gems’ breakout Julia Fox stars as a cam girl whose client becomes fixated on her in this voyeuristic romantic thriller. Official Selection of Fantasia.

Recently, Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting partnered on its first acquisition on the acclaimed backwoods horror film Honeydew starring Sawyer Spielberg in his feature acting debut. Described as an A24 film meets Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the slasher was written and directed by Devereux Milburn. Dark Star and Bloody Disgusting plan to release the film in theaters March 2021, with a VOD/Digital release and DVD to follow in April.