Interview with Mickey Reece: CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER Director and a Recipe for Cheery Cherry Cheese Pie

Mickey Reece has been making films in his corner of Oklahoma for more than a decade (his incomplete IMDB page lists at least 37 director credits), but it wasn't until a few years ago that his work started getting noticed on the wider cult film circuit. With Strike, Dear Mistress, and Cure His Heart, and the recent Climate of the Hunter, we're all kicking ourselves that it's taken this long to discover one of the more unique voices in American film. But perhaps operating somewhat under the radar and on his own terms, making films with his friends and regional actors, is what gives Reece's films their distinction.

The filmmaker sat down with critic, journalist, and ScreenAnarchy friend Simon Laperrière for a long chat via Zoom. The two discussed his most recent film, the current state of the film festival industry, the impact of the pandemic on filmmaking, and trying to stay original in the Netflix era. So settle in with a cup of coffee/hot cocoa/tea/hot toddy and enjoy the inteview (edited by Reece) below, and a couple of very important recipes you might want to try this holiday season.

Climate of the Hunter is now screening in select theatres in the USA, and will have a Digital/On Demand release on January 12th.

Photo of Mickey Reece courtesy of Stephan Sutor Stills.



Simon Laperriere contributed to this story.