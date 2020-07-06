Fantasia 2020: FRIED BARRY Gets Freaky Trailer

Described as "an absolute first in the history of South African cinema - and perhaps in humankind itself!", Ryan Kruger's Fried Barry will enjoy its Canadian premiere at the upcoming Fantasia 2020, which will be a "virtual event accessible to movie lovers across Canada."

My colleague Andrew Mack wrote about the first wave of titles announced, which includes Fried Barry, described thusly by the festival:

"An alien takes over the body of a middle-aged drug addict (Gary Green) and goes on a delirious joyride across Cape Town in Ryan Kruger's Fried Barry, an acid trip of a road movie. Winner of a RapidLion Award for Best South African Film, it's a tale that's alternately depraved and oddly sweet - featuring over 100 actors and some seriously bonkers FX."

Granted, that may be difficult to imagine, but now we have a trailer to behold, and it is seriously freaky. Watch it below. Fantasia2020 will take place from August 20 through September 2, 2020, for all you blessed Canadians.

