Fantasia Coverage Hollywood Features Musicals Crime Movies Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Fantasia 2020: FRIED BARRY Gets Freaky Trailer

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Fantasia 2020: FRIED BARRY Gets Freaky Trailer

Described as "an absolute first in the history of South African cinema - and perhaps in humankind itself!", Ryan Kruger's Fried Barry will enjoy its Canadian premiere at the upcoming Fantasia 2020, which will be a "virtual event accessible to movie lovers across Canada."

My colleague Andrew Mack wrote about the first wave of titles announced, which includes Fried Barry, described thusly by the festival:

"An alien takes over the body of a middle-aged drug addict (Gary Green) and goes on a delirious joyride across Cape Town in Ryan Kruger's Fried Barry, an acid trip of a road movie. Winner of a RapidLion Award for Best South African Film, it's a tale that's alternately depraved and oddly sweet - featuring over 100 actors and some seriously bonkers FX."

Granted, that may be difficult to imagine, but now we have a trailer to behold, and it is seriously freaky. Watch it below. Fantasia2020 will take place from August 20 through September 2, 2020, for all you blessed Canadians.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Fantasia 2020Gary GreenRyan KrugerSouth Africa

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.