FOR THE SAKE OF VICIOUS: Exclusive Poster and O-Card For Canadian Blu-ray Release, Out Now!
Alright! Gabriel Carrer and Reese Eveneshen's Canadian action horror For The Sake of Vicious goes on sale today over at Raven Banner. We have your exclusive look at the new poster made for the Canadian release by SG Posters. Raven Banner is also using this for the o-card of the blu-ray. There will only be 500 of these so get cracking if you want a copy for yourself.
Romina, an overworked nurse and single mother, returns home from her late shift on Halloween night to find Chris, a forlorn maniac, hiding out with Alan, a bruised and beaten hostage. As an unexpected wave of violent intruders descend upon the neighbourhood and lay siege to her home, the trio soon realize the only way out of the situation is to become as violent as everyone else.
Special Features
Very Limited (500) O-Card designed by SG Posters
Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 5.1 Dolby Digital, 2.0 Dolby Stereo
English SDH and Captions
Extras:
Director’s Commentary
Cast Commentary
Behind the Scenes Featurettes
The Gory Bits Featurettes
Deleted Scenes
Photo Gallery
