DEATH CYCLE: First Look Teaser and Poster For Gabriel Carrer's Upcoming Revenge Slasher
A first look teaser and poster have been released for Gabriel Carrer's latest horror flick, Death Cycle.
After the death of her sister, a woman is visited by a man looking to solve a series of murders by a motorcycle riding maniac. As their shared fear escalates, the killer's rampage continues in the city, leaving them both questioning who the real monster is.
The latest from the director of The Demolisher and For The Sake of Vicious, Death Cycle is being touted as a revenge slasher flick with giallo film sensibilities. The promise of ultra violence also lingers in the mix as Carrer's movies tend to be pretty gnarly. Filming is all but wrapped up and it is now headed into post.
Carrer directs a script written by Dave McLeod. Death Cycle stars Matthew Ninaber aka Psycho Goreman, Justin Bott, Kristen Kaster, James Fler (but will he speak this time, Gabriel? re: For The Sake of Vicious) Sasha Ormond and Wes Hill.
