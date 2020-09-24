Nightstream 2020: Full Program Announced, Aneesh Chaganty's RUN Starring Sarah Paulson to Premiere And Open Online Event

You kind of had the sense that when Nightstream was announced, that if this many great festival minds were to combine their powers that the result of their efforts would be something really, really exceptional. If not, a pox on all your houses.

Really? A plauge joke? During these times?

Yet, this is why we're here today, this blasted pandemic has forced a lot of us indoors so our friends at Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, Overlook, and Popcorn Frights have been combining our powers for good. We are all hoping that this is a one off kind of event and we won't have to do this again this time next year.

The complete program for Nightstream has been announced and apart from just thier film lineup it is going to be one hell of an event during the second weekend of October.

First, this. All proceeds from NIGHTSTREAM will be shared with the filmmakers and artists involved, donated to charities and businesses locally owned and operated in each festival’s home city, and help the founding festivals recoup losses incurred by COVID-19. That's fucking awesome. Well done, everyone!

Second, there are the films. Aneesh Chaganty's Run, starring Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen will have its world premiere when it opens the festivities. Ryûhei Kitamura's The Doorman, Jesse Blanchard's Frank & Zed, Devereux Milburn's Honeydew, Nicholas Payne Santos' It Cuts Deep, Jake Mahaffy's Reunion, and Terence Krey's An Unquiet Grave will all have their world premieres that weekend as well.

Recent festival circuit standouts include Hunted, Detention, Come True, Bleed With Me, recent Méliès d’argent winnner at MotelX, Pelican Blood, AV the Hunt and Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist. All of the films selected are noted below with descriptions.

Third, there are the events. THE EVENTS! There is Virtual Fireside with Nia DaCosta where she will talk about Nia DaCosta's Candyman among other things. There is the 20th Anniversary Celebration of American Psycho with Mary Harron. The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies is once again presenting The Morbido Crypt’s Guide To Mexican Fantasy And Horror Cinema presented by Mi hermano de un madre Mexicana, Abraham Castillo Flores. There is the discussion of the new wave of horror cinema in Indonesia presented and moderated by director of programming for Shudder, Sam Zimmerman.

Finally, the collaborative has planned special events, pulling from our community's best contributors to not just film but our community well-being. Final Exam Trivia: NIGHTSTREAM, an event focused night of trivia hosted by Ted Geoghegan and Michael Gingold, who have been diligently hosting their weekly series of trivia nights virtually shice this shitstorm began. It's not going to be the same as being there but Graham Skipper is hosting his renowned Rated R Speakeasy's Haunted Opening Night Party. Benson & Moorhead’s Home Movies features Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead and Tigers Are Not Afraid's Issa Lopez going back into their early, early works. And the Dinner With The Masters Of Horror: A Tribute To Mick Garris event sounds especially... appetizing. Described as, "a virtual dinner with festival honoree Mick Garris & his friends, filmmakers Joe Dante, Ernest Dickerson, Axelle Carolyn, Mike Flanagan, Tom Holland, John Landis, William Malone, Tommy McLoughlin" and more, it should be fantastic. All those names!!!

There is so much going on in just these four days that any festival under normal circumstances would be hard pressed to pull off. What an amazing weekend that has been planned for us. Get your reading glasses on and see everything happening at Nightstream in the press release below.

Tickets, badges and all information can be found at http://nightstream.org/

Plus, every night will have a unique happy-hour social in Evening Rituals Presented by IFC Midnight, with a parade of hosts that include Elijah Wood beaming in virtually from their homes, and with a new delicious cocktail to share. Access to film screenings will be geo-locked to the US with ticket bundles on sale on the website ($65 for 5 features or short film programs and $99 with 10 features or short film programs, both bundles come with unlimited access to events and panels, while event-only badges will be made available worldwide ($25) and a virtual festival social hub will be freely accessible to all. To order a badge, visit: https://nightstream.eventive.org/passes/buy FEATURE FILMS OPENING NIGHT Run World Premiere United States | 2020 | 90 Min. | Dir. Aneesh Chaganty Sarah Paulson and newcomer Kiera Allen shine in director Aneesh Chaganty (SEARCHING) nail-biting, Hitchcockian new thriller about a wheelchair-bound teenager whose fragile, isolated existence with her doting mother is threatened when she begins to notice strange occurrences around her house. A Hulu Original Film. 32 Malasaña Street North American Premiere Spain | 2020 | 105 Min. | Dir. Albert Pintó The Olmedo family gets more than they bargained for when they move into a suspiciously low-priced apartment in Madrid, circa 1976, and quickly find themselves in a living nightmare in this intense and stylish Spanish answer to James Wan’s THE CONJURING. A Shudder Original Film. Anything For Jackson U.S. Premiere Canada | 2020 | 97 Min | Dir. Justin G. Dyck Satanists Audrey and Henry Walsh had the best of intentions when they kidnapped a young pregnant woman in the hopes of performing a resurrection ritual for their recently deceased grandson. What could go wrong? Av: The Hunt North American Premiere Turkey | 2020 | 87 Min | Dir. Emre Akay To escape the murderous wrath of her oppressive and patriarchal family after being caught with her lover, Ayse must go on the run through the backroads of modern-day Turkey in his absurdly primal fight for survival. Black Bear USA | 2019 | 104 Min. Dir. Lawrence Michael Levine Punctuated with outstanding performances from Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, and Sarah Gadon, Lawrence Michael Levine’s Kaufman-esque BLACK BEAR tells the story of a filmmaker who arrives at a rural retreat and discovers that the unpredictable behavior of her hosts will be the source of her most inspired work yet. A Momentum Pictures release. Bleed With Me Canada | 2020 | 79 Min. | Dir. Amelia Moses A lo-fi and subtly creepy chamber piece, Amelia Moses’ debut BLEED WITH ME follows Rowan, an insecure girl spending a wintery retreat at a remote cabin with her best friend, Emily, and Emily’s boyfriend, Brendan. When Rowan’s anxiety around being an unwanted guest starts to get to her, mounting paranoia gives way to hallucinations, making this trip into something chillingly sinister. An Epic Pictures release. Bloody Hell North American Premiere Australia, USA | 2020 | 95 Min. | Dir. Alister Grierson In this relentlessly energetic, pitch-black horror-comedy, an ex-bank robber fleeing the country after a video of him goes viral, heads to Helsinki only to find there’s something in store for him there that is much more difficult to escape. Boys From County Hell North American Premiere Ireland | 2020 | 89 Min. | Dir. Chris Baugh The tourist-pranking antics of a group of hardy Irish road workers are turned against them when they discover that they’ve accidentally awoken an undead bloodsucker sleeping beneath the town’s soil in this uproarious and freaky horror-comedy. Originally scheduled to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Breaking Surface U.S. Premiere Sweden, Norway, Belgium | 2020 | 81 Min. | Dir. Joachim Hedén An emotional deep-water diving trip for two sisters turns disastrous when a landslide causes one of them to be pinned to the ocean floor in this heart-rending and fear-inducing survival thriller. A Doppelganger Releasing Film. Climate Of The Hunter United States | 2020 | 90 Min. | Dir. Mickey Reece Prolific underground director Mickey Reece’s oddball humor and otherworldly retro flair are on full display in this delightful tale of two sisters whose love-hate relationship is stirred up when they reunite with a childhood friend who they suspect may or may not be a vampire. A Dark Star Pictures release. Come True U.S. Premiere Canada | 2020 | 105 Min | Dir. Anthony Scott Burns In this ambitious sci-fi gem, a troubled teenager tormented by nightmares enters into a mysterious sleep study that unlocks the truth about her surreal dreams and the dark shadowy figure within them. Darkness U.S. Premiere Italy | 2019 | 98 Min. | Dir. Emanuela Rossi Under their father’s tyranny, three siblings are forced to remain indoors, with all views of the outside world blocked off, leaving the eldest to suspect something isn’t right in this cleverly constructed look at domestic abuse under the guise of post-apocalyptic paranoia. Detention Taiwan | 2019 | 103 Min. | Dir. John Hsu Set during the Tawainese martial law of the 1960s, this shockingly gruesome and terrifying coming-of-age drama based on a hugely popular video game sees two classmates who go looking for their missing friends and teachers, all of whom took part in an illegal book club, only to come face to face with ghosts and deformed monsters that have taken over their school. Dinner In America United States | 2020 | 106 Min. | Dir. Adam Carter Rehmeier A punk rocker arsonist on the run (Kyle Gallner, Veronica Mars) and his number one fan embark on a series of misadventures through suburbia, finding unexpected love along the way in this absolutely electric, thoroughly anarchic, misfit stoner rom-com you didn't know you needed. The Doorman World Premiere United States | 2020 | 93 Min. | Dir. Ryûhei Kitamura As visually stylish as it is graphically violent, this punishing action-thriller from the legendary Ryûhei Kitamura (VERSUS) stars Ruby Rose (JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2, Batwoman) as a former Marine turned doorman at a luxury New York City high-rise who must outsmart and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader (Jean Reno, LÉON: THE PROFESSIONAL) — while struggling to protect her sister’s family. A Lionsgate release. Ema Chile | 2019 | 107 Min. | Dir. Pablo Larrain In the latest from acclaimed Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín (JACKIE) adoptive parents Ema (Mariana Di Girolamo) and Gastón (Gael García Bernal) are artistic free spirits in an experimental dance troupe whose lives are thrown into chaos after their son is involved in a shockingly violent incident. A Music Box Films release. Frank & Zed World Premiere United States | 93 Min. | Dir. Jesse Blanchard Lovingly crafted entirely with hand puppets, this hilarious, blood-drenched practical marvel sees the peaceful, secluded lifestyle of two monsters threatened when a group of desperate villagers come to repay an age-old pact to a wretched demon. Honeydew World Premiere United States | 2020 | 106 Min. | Dir. Devereux Milburn A couple, Sam (Sawyer Spielberg) and Riley (Malin Barr), on a backwoods road trip find themselves descending into a hallucinatory hell when they accept auto repair help from an elderly farmer and her peculiar son in this unhinged and unforgettable directorial debut. Originally set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Hunted U.S. Premiere Belgium, France, Ireland | 2020 | 96 Min. | Dir. Vincent Paronnaud Acclaimed filmmaker/comic artist Vincent Paronnaud (director of Cannes Jury Prize and Academy Award nominee PERSEPOLIS) returns to the screen with an exhilaratingly ferocious survival horror flick that follows Eve, a woman who encounters a seemingly charming man at a bar, only to uncover that his true sociopathic nature will spark a dire, life-or-death chase through the wilderness. A Shudder Original Film. It Cuts Deep World Premiere United States | 2020 | 77 Min | Dir. Nicholas Payne Santos While on Christmas vacation, Sam’s world begins to close in around him in horrifying and hilarious ways when his girlfriend’s announcement that she wants to start a family coincides with the sudden reappearance of an old acquaintance who alludes to Sam’s violent past. A Dark Sky Films Release. Jumbo Belgium, France | 2020 | 93 Min. | Dir. Zoé Wittock Noémie Merlant (PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE) gives a fearless performance as a shy amusement park worker whose life changes when a new star attraction shows up and immediately enthralls her with “his” magnificent machinery in this fantastical and heartfelt debut from writer/director Zoe Wittock. A Dark Star Pictures release. Lapsis United States | 2020 | 108 Min. | Dir. Noah Hutton In order to pay for his ailing brothers’ medical bills, a seasoned scam artist takes a not-so-above-board job running a new kind of sophisticated cable through miles of wood, only to discover dire truths about this new vocation in this prescient and grounded science-fiction feature. A Film Movement release. Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist United States / Spain | 2020 | 105 Min. | Dir. Alexandre O. Phillippe In perhaps his most penetrating interview ever, director Alexandre O. Phillippe (78/52) ploughs deep into the filmmaking process of director William Friedkin through the tumultuous and terrifying production of one of the most iconic horror films ever made. Lucky U.S. Premiere United States | 2020 | 81 Min. | Dir. Natasha Kermani Self-help author May Ryer finds herself the victim of increasingly violent home intruder attacks that no one, including her husband, seems all that worried about. What results is a cut-throat feminist thriller from director Natasha Kermani and screenwriter/star Brea Grant where May must face down the threat alone.. Originally set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. A Shudder Original Film. May The Devil Take You Too International Premiere Indonesia | 2020 | 110 Min. | Dir. Timo Tjahjanto Director Timo Tjahjanto returns for more propulsive and chaotic possession horror with this direct sequel to his hit MAY THE DEVIL TAKE YOU. This time, series-star Alfie is once again forced to wage war against hell's dark forces when a group of teenage orphans unleash the demonic spirit of their former caretaker. A Shudder Original Film. My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To North American Premiere United States | 2020 | 90 Min. | Dir. Jonathan Cuartas Dwight (Patrick Fugit, ALMOST FAMOUS, GONE GIRL) and Jessie (Ingrid Sophie Schram) go to unimaginable, morally decrepit lengths to medicate their sick younger brother Thomas (Owen Campbell, SUPER DARK TIMES), who desperately needs blood to survive. Originally set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. A Dark Sky Films release. The Nest Italy | 2019 | 103 Min. | Dir. Roberto De Feo A young boy, suffering from paraplegia and trapped away in an isolated mansion under the rule of his domineering mother, has his life turned upside down when the arrival of the new teenage maid exposes him to his family’s darkest secrets in beautifully shot, Italian Gothic horror. The Night North American Premiere United States | 2020 | 105 Min | Dir. Kourosh Ahari Kourosh Ahari's transfixing submission to the ranks of hotel-stay-from-hell horror canon is an endlessly unnerving tale of a couple and their infant forced to confront their darkest secrets after choosing the wrong place to sleep for the night. An IFC Midnight release. The Obituary of Tunde Johnson United States | 2019 | 104 Min | Dir. Ali Leroi Director Ali Leroi and screenwriter Stanley Kalu present one of the best and most radical uses of the time loop narrative device in the story of a gay black teenager forced to continuously relive May 28th, a date in which, no matter what he does differently, Tunde Johnson finds himself unarmed and shot by the police at the end of the day. Pelican Blood Germany, Bulgaria | 2019 | 121 Min. | Dir. Katrin Gebbe Nina Hoss delivers a daring performance as a mother who suspects there are sinister supernatural forces at play when her newly adopted daughter turns from shy and charming to menacing and dangerous, threatening her idyllic country life in Katrin Gebbe’s (NOTHING BAD CAN HAPPEN) engrossing and cerebral horror-drama. The Queen of Black Magic Indonesia | 2019 | 99 Min | Kimo Stamboel In this terrifying and gory tale of supernatural revenge from two of Indonesia’s modern masters of horror, Screenwriter Joko Anwar (SATAN'S SLAVES) and director Kimo Stamboel (HEADSHOT), a middle-class family journey to visit the terminally ill director of the orphanage where the father was raised as a child, only to encounter sinister and terrifying events as the dark history of the children’s home begins to reveal itself. Reunion World Premiere United States | 2020 | 95 Min | Dir. Jake Mahaffy A pregnant woman reconnects with her estranged mom (Julia Ormond) in this emotionally charged and quietly audacious psychological horror chiller that slowly and brutally lays bare the dark and horrific sins from a family’s shared history. A Dark Sky Films release. The Returned North American Premiere Argentina | 2019 | 92 Min | Dir. Laura Casabé In 1919 South America, a landowner’s wife, desperate to have a child after several miscarriages, decides to pray to a mythical deity to resurrect her stillborn son, unleashing something truly evil in this impactful horror allegory that gives power to the oppressed through eerie supernatural storytelling. Rose Plays Julie Ireland, UK | 2020 | 100 Min. | Dir. Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor What begins with a young woman persistently tracking down her birth mother takes a dark tonal shift as she turns her sights to her odious blood father (Aidan Gillen, Game of Thrones) in this eerie thriller. A Film Movement Release. Survival Skills United States | 2020 | 84 Min. | Dir. Quinn Armstrong Presented as a lost police training video from the 1980s, an at-first comedic look to the early days on the force for a newly-minted, naive officer quickly turns into a dark, satirical critique on the way our society and law enforcement institutions fail us in this timely, clever and unexpectedly sobering examination of a broken system. Time of Moulting U.S. Premiere Germany | 2020 | 80 Min | Dir. Sabrina Mertens Spanning over ten years in 1970s Germany, this chilling debut from Sabrina Mertens follows Stephanie as she’s raised in isolation by her cold father and emotionally distraught, bedridden mother. Suffocated by the weight of her family’s lifestyle, Stephanie’s mind gradually veers towards darker thoughts and, inevitably, troubling habits and actions. An Unquiet Grave World Premiere USA | 2020 | 72 Min. | Dir. Terence Krey Unable to come to terms with the death of his wife, a man and his sister-in-law return to the scene of the car accident to perform an ill-fated ritual in this two-handed chamber horror that terrifyingly shines a light on the dangers of extreme grief: unrelenting desperation, loss of self and the evil that exists in our darkest moments of despair. CLOSING NIGHT Mandibles North American Premiere France | 2020 | 77 Min | Dir. Quentin Dupieux Visionary director Quentin Dupieux (RUBBER, DEERSKIN) returns with his most accessible and hilarious film to date, a tale of two simple-minded friends who find a giant fly stuck in the trunk of a car and set themselves up to train it to earn money with it. Originally set to premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. A Magnolia Pictures Release. NIGHTSTREAM RETRO Bloody Muscle Body Builder In Hell Japan | 1995 | 63 Min. | Dir. Shinichi Fukuzawa This 8mm Japanese splatterfest poses the question - What if THE EVIL DEAD’s Ash was a bodybuilder whose ex-girlfriend researches haunted houses and, as such, asked him to join her on a special investigation of his dead father’s supposedly ghost-ridden home? Courtesy of Wild Eye Releasing. Deadline Restoration World Premiere Canada | 1980 | 90 Min. | Dir. Mario Philip Azzopardi A decadent horror author living on the edge desperately works through writer’s block by conjuring the most shocking and gross scenarios this side of EC Comics in this jaw-dropping piece of Canuxploitation. Restoration courtesy of Vinegar Syndrome and the American Genre Film Archive. Def By Temptation United States | 1990 | 94 Min. | Dir. James Bond III After becoming a target of a stunning succubus on the prowl in 1980s Brooklyn, a divinity scholar undergoing a crisis of faith must enlist the help of a drunken cop with a penchant for supernatural investigation if he’s going to stay alive. Restoration courtesy of Troma Entertainment and the American Genre Film Archive. Shock Value: How Dan O’Bannon and Some USC Outsiders Helped Invent Modern Horror Catch a rare glimpse into the earliest ideas from John Carpenter, Dan O'Bannon, and their peers before they changed genre forever in this one-of-a-kind, feature-length compilation of five historic student shorts from the late 60s/early 70s curated by USC archivist Dino Everett and author Jason Zinoman (Shock Value), with a conversation to follow, moderated by KJ Reith (UCLA FIlm & TV Archive). PANELS, PODCASTS, AND CONVERSATIONS

Virtual Fireside with Nia DaCosta Since her exceptional 2018 debut feature LITTLE WOODS, Nia DaCosta has quickly risen to be one of the top directorial voices in Hollywood, gaining the attention of Jordan Peele, Marvel, and many more to helm exciting new projects in the genre space. Moderated by journalist Hunter Harris (New York Magazine), we’ll take a deep dive into the state of the industry as well as hear about her highly anticipated film CANDYMAN. 20th Anniversary Celebration of AMERICAN PSYCHO with Mary Harron Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of AMERICAN PSYCHO with a candid, in-depth conversation with filmmaker Mary Harron as she revisits every facet of this modern cult-classic. Moderated by Katie Rife (The A.V. Club). Adventures in the Screen Trade with Scott Beck & Bryan Woods A conversation with screenwriters/directors Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (collectively known as Beck/Woods) about their adventures in the Hollywood screen trade, from their early hard knocks culminating in their megahit screenplay A QUIET PLACE. Moderated by journalist Joshua Rothkopf. For The Love of Horror Comics Presented by Midnight Pulp Creators from all sides of the entertainment industry introduce us to the visionary worlds of their original horror comics and tell us why it's so much fun to write about monsters, vampires, and haunted sneakers! Panelists: Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia), David Dastmalchian (Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter), Brea Grant (Mary: The Adventures of Mary Shelley's Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Granddaughter), Rosie Knight (The Haunted High-Tops). Moderated by Richard Newby (The Hollywood Reporter). The Future of Horror is Female Presented by Arrow The Future of Film is Female presents a panel discussion about the future of horror films with women who are making the most exciting new work in the genre. Panelists: Laura Casabe (THE RETURNED), Mariama Diallo (HAIR WOLF), Nikyatu Jusu (SUICIDE BY SUNLIGHT), and Laura Moss (FRY DAY). With Special Guests: Ashlee Blackwell (Graveyard Shift Sisters) and Alexandra Heller-Nicholas (1000 Women In Horror). Moderated by Meredith Alloway (writer, producer, and filmmaker). Introduced by Caryn Coleman (The Future of Film is Female, Nitehawk Cinema). Horror Camp! Hosted by Peaches Christ (director, ALL ABOUT EVIL), gather around the virtual flame and listen to renowned horror experts explore some of the most iconic and memorably campy entries (for better or worse!) in the horror film canon. Panelists include: Renée “Nay” Bever (Attack of the Queerwolf), Stacie Ponder (Writer, Final Girl), and William O. Tyler (Theater of Terror: Revenge of the Queers). Horror Queers Podcast Each week on the podcast Horror Queers, part of the Bloody Disgusting podcast network. Joe Lipsett and Trace Thurman tackle a horror film with LGBTQ+ themes, a high camp quotient, or both. For this special presentation, they’re dissecting Tarsem Singh’s visually stunning crime thriller THE CELL (2000) starring Jennifer Lopez and Vincent D’Onofrio, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary. Horror Stories: Genre Fiction Masters Discuss Crafting Their Literary Scares This panel will gather four genre fiction masters to discuss how their work fits into the modern horror landscape. Panelists include: Nathan Ballingrud (North American Lake Monsters); Tananarive Due (the African Immortals series); Paul Tremblay (A Head Full Of Ghosts, Survivor Song); Sarah Read (2020 Bram Stoker Award winner for Best First Novel The Bone Weaver’s Orchard). Moderated by journalist Aja Romano (Vox). Indonesian Horror presented by Shudder Join us for a discussion with some of the influential filmmakers leading the charge of Indonesian New Wave Horror during this defining moment in genre cinema history. Moderated by Shudder curator Sam Zimmerman. Making COVID Work: How To Create During A Global Pandemic Hear from artists who found a way to safely and successfully produce new and exciting genre work through zoom, Instagram, and web browsers. Panelists include: Eva Anderson (co-creator of Instagram horror game Arcana ), Brittany Blum (co-creator of virtual nightclub Eschaton), and Rob Savage (director of breakout zoom film HOST). Moderated by journalist Todd Martens (The L.A. Times). The Morbido Crypt’s Guide To Mexican Fantasy And Horror Cinema Presented by The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies Join us for a scenic tour of Mexican genre cinema guided by Morbido Fest's head programmer, Abraham Castillo Flores. Delving beyond luchadores and psychotronica, Abraham unearths the monsters that fomented a distinctive but barely acknowledged corner of our shadow cinematic consciousness, the rich history of Mexican fantasy and horror cinema. Switchblade Sisters Podcast Switchblade Sisters is a podcast providing deep cuts on genre flicks from a female perspective. In this special NIGHTSTREAM edition, screenwriter and former film critic April Wolfe sits down with Natasha Kermani, director of the cut-throat feminist thriller LUCKY and the 2017 festival darling IMITATION GIRL, to slice-and-dice Kathryn Bigelow’s mindbending 1995 feature STRANGE DAYS. The Witching Hour Podcast Co-hosted by Perri Nemiroff and Haleigh Foutch, Collider’s horror podcast The Witching Hour digs into all things horror, from the biggest titles at the box office to under-the-radar gems, exclusive interviews, early reviews, deep-dive analysis, and all the need-to-know in genre film from two horror die-hards. On this episode, Haleigh and Perri will be joined by DINNER IN AMERICA director Adam Rehmeier and actress Emily Skeggs. SPECIAL EVENTS

Benson & Moorhead’s Home Movies Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (SYNCHRONIC, THE ENDLESS, SPRING, RESOLUTION), and Issa Lopez (TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID) explore their very, very early work, with real-time commentary and the benefit of hindsight to showcase and discuss their rarities, mistakes, and successes in all their embarrassing glory in this one-time event. Dinner With The Masters Of Horror: A Tribute To Mick Garris You are cordially invited to a virtual dinner with festival honoree Mick Garris & his friends, filmmakers Joe Dante, Ernest Dickerson, Axelle Carolyn, Mike Flanagan, Tom Holland, John Landis, William Malone, Tommy McLoughlin, and additional surprises. Close-out the festival weekend by sharing stories and toasting the utterly fascinating life of director, writer, producer, author, and tireless champion of horror, maestro Mick Garris. All attendees are encouraged to eat while watching. Evening Rituals Presented by IFC Midnight Kick off each night of the festival with a unique evening of cocktails, conversation, and ephemeral secrets in this bizarre take on a social hour featuring a parade of hosts including SpectreVision's Elijah Wood, Lisa Whalen & Daniel Noah, filmmakers Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, and icons Barbara Crampton & Larry Fessenden. All attendees will be emailed recipes for each guest’s beverage. The Eyeslicer Halloween Special: Sleepover Pajama Party, hosted by Gwilliam! Change into your PJs and join a gaggle of real live filmmakers for a one-time late-night chat and viewing party hosted by the notorious creature Gwilliam. Created by Dan Schoenbrun and Vanessa McDonnell and executive produced by radical artist collective Meow Wolf, The Eyeslicer Halloween Special is a deranged Midnight movie anthology experience like no other. Final Exam Trivia: NIGHTSTREAM Presented by Arrow Hosted by Ted Geoghegan and Michael Gingold this special edition of Final Exam will feature five rounds of trivia based on horror films from Boston, NYC, Miami, New Orleans, and the Pacific Northwest. Horror Homecoming Soirée with Peaches Christ Join legendary drag performer Peaches Christ for a blood-drenched evening of laughs, trivia, costume contests, drinking games, prizes, and more. Dust off your spookiest frock and slap on those devil horns honey because we're about to Samara-crawl out of your screen to present a Horror Homecoming Soirée! Movie Trivia Nite Hosts Wendy & Kevin (the brains behind Nitehawk Trivia and Videology Trivia) have moved their bi-monthly trivia night online. In this special NIGHTSTREAM edition, online movie trivia will consist of four rounds of trivia including two general knowledge rounds, a clip round, and a picture round. Pentagram Home Video (Death Waltz Originals): “In Concert After Dark” Immortal lounge singer Freddy Carrie Cruiser performs songs from the bars off the boulevard with love to Scott Walker & the films of David Lynch. Mr. Cruiser is joined by Renato Montenegro on guitar for this very special after dark Pentagram Home Video performance. Rated R Speakeasy's Haunted Opening Night Party Rated R Speakeasy, the horror world’s premiere haunted party and pop-up bar from Graham Skipper and Meyer2Meyer Entertainment, bring the mayhem to your living room! Rated R’s virtual Opening Night Party will feature DJ Jonah Ray with special surprise guests, dancing monsters, and live aerial acrobatics performances with their signature horror-movie twist. Happy Haunting! Spooked Snap Judgment’s Spooked Podcast, hosted by Glynn Washington, showcases true-life supernatural stories told by people who can barely believe it happened themselves. Spooked will present a classic tale from their archives each night of the festival. Be afraid. NIGHTSTREAM will also feature a conversation with the Spooked team. Strange Storytelling Hour In this live storytelling special presented with Northwest Film Forum, emerging storytellers will recount unearthly happenings based on their own real-life experiences. Storytellers: El Sanchez (Host of The Moth Seattle), Emery Matson (Co-Founder of Writers Out Of Office), Jewells Blackwell (Actor, Weirdo Extraordinaire), and Vanessa Meyer (Programmer, Brooklyn Horror Fest). Hosted by Seattle-based storyteller, comedian, and weirdo Emmett Montgomery. SHORT FILMS FIVE WAYS