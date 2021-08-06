BLEED WITH ME: Raven Banner Releases New Poster For Canadian Release

Amelia Moses' horror flick, Bleed With Me, is coming home to Canada next week thanks thanks to our friends at Raven Banner Releasing. You will find it on all digital platforms starting on August 10th.

Raven Banner has unveiled the new poster for Amelia Moses’ psychological horror Bleed with Me which will be released across Canada on all digital platforms (iTunes, Bell, Shaw, Telus, Rogers and Cineplex) next week via Raven Banner Releasing on August 10th, 2021 Bleed with Me follows Rowan (Lee Marshall), a vulnerable young woman who begins to believe that her friend (Lauren Beatty) is stealing her blood during their winter getaway in an isolated cabin, when she wakes up with strange incisions on her arm.

A new poster has been sent out to mark the release. Here it is.