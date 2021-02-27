BLOODTHIRSTY: Amelia Moses' Canadian Werewolf Film Heads to U.S. With Braintstorm
Canadian filmmaker Amelia Moses may have had an unintentionally good year in 2020. She was one of a handful of filmmakers who had two films premiere on the revised festival circuit, Bloodthirsty and Bleed With Me, the former premiering late in the year at Fantastic Fest Celebration.
Because of the upheaval and uncertainty surrounding the festival circuit early on last year there was doubt that Bloodthirsty would debut last year, but it did, and now we can share the news that Variety reported yesterday.
Bloodthirsty has been picked up for U.S. distribution by Brainstorm Media. They plan to release Moses' werewolf flick in theaters and On Demand on April 23rd.
The film, which premiered at the virtual Fantastic Fest Celebration, was directed by Amelia Moses. Wendy Hill-Tout wrote the script with her daughter, songwriter Lowell.The story centers on Grey (portrayed by Lauren Beatty), a singer who relocates to a remote cabin to work on her second album with noted music producer Vaughn Daniels (Greg Bryk). But as her songwriting progresses, she starts to transform into a powerful, bloodthirsty beast.Lowell says the film was inspired by her own experiences and the pressure she felt when trying to write a follow-up album to her first record, “We Loved Her Dearly.” Along with crafting the screenplay, she also wrote original music for “Bloodthirsty.”“We can’t wait to share this fantastically twisted werewolf horror film with audiences nationwide,” says Michelle Shwarzstein, Brainstorm Media’s VP of marketing and acquisitions. “Led by an amazingly talented female filmmaking team, this movie will not fail to surprise and delight.”
