BLOODTHIRSTY: Amelia Moses' Canadian Werewolf Film Heads to U.S. With Braintstorm

Canadian filmmaker Amelia Moses may have had an unintentionally good year in 2020. She was one of a handful of filmmakers who had two films premiere on the revised festival circuit, Bloodthirsty and Bleed With Me, the former premiering late in the year at Fantastic Fest Celebration.

Variety reported yesterday.

Bloodthirsty has been picked up for U.S. distribution by Brainstorm Media. They plan to release Moses' werewolf flick in theaters and On Demand on April 23rd.