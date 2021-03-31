BLOODTHIRSTY Exclusive Clip: Celebrating It's CSA Music Nominations With a Musical Clip

Yesterday the nominees for the Canadian Screen Awards were announced and Amelia Moses' horror flick Bloodthirsty was nominated in a couple categories. Michele Osis and Lowell were nominated for Original Score. The titular song, Bloodthirsty, written by Evan Bogar, Justin Gray and Lowell, was nominated for Original Song.

“The film heavily references 90s classics like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bram Stoker’s Dracula and so I wanted to reflect that in the music as well,” says Lowell. “I knew the music needed to feel both nostalgic and contemporary at the same time so I did my best to capture the chords and essence of 90s grunge while still maintaining the lyrical intimacy in music currently trending today.”

To celebrate the nominations our friends at Raven Banner Releasing have put together a special clip with the song and some footage from the movie. It has some great gore in it so before someone hears the beautiful tune from afar and saunters over to take a look at what you're watching give them a heads up.

Raven Banner Releasing brings Bloodthirsty home to Canada April 23 on iTunes, then on May 18 on VOD: Bell, Rogers, Shaw, TELUS, CineplexStore & VimeoOnDemand.

Bloodthirsty was written by Lowell and her mother Wendy Hill-Tout.