Arrow Video Hits The Bullseye This April With Mastorakis, Tsukamoto, '80s Comedy, WHY DON'T YOU JUST DIE!, And HAGAZUSSA
Arrow Video has delivered their April 2020 lineup and it's a corker!
After digging in to the Nico Mastorakis catalog with Island of Death, Zero Boys, and Hired To Kill in the past few years, they continue to unearth long thought forgotten gems with their newly announced Blu-ray release of 1986's The Wind, starring Meg Foster (They Live) and Wings Hauser (Vice Squad) for US/CAN/UK collectors.
We also get a pair of '80s comedies that have already had UK releases from Arrow getting their US debuts. John Hughes' classic Sixteen Candles finally joins Arrow's Weird Science release in the US/CAN collection. We also get the long overdue US/CAN release of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, which has had an unusually rocky road to home video on this side of the pond.
Perhaps the most exciting release of the month for Screen Anarchy readers is an incredible looking US/CAN boxset featuring the work of Japanese iconoclast, Tsuakamoto Shinya. The box set inclues North American Blu-ray debuts of Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Tetsuo II: Body Hammer, Tokyo Fist, Bullet Ballet, A Snake of June, Vital, Kotoko, Killing, The Adventure of Denchu-Kozo, and Haze. This is a must-own set for cult film fans!
The other two releases this month are contemporary genre fest favorites that should have fans very excited. First up is a UK only release of Hagazussa by Lukas Feigelfeld, a slow burn witchy period piece that set the festival circuit on fire a few years ago and is long overdue a UK release. Then there is Kirill Sokolov's adrenaline fueled violent action comedy Why Don't You Just Die!, which I absolutely loved and is certainly one of the most exciting directorial debuts in recent years.
Check out the gallery below for further details.
What would you do if going outside meant being killed by a raging hurricane, but staying indoors meant being hacked to pieces by a sickle wielding maniac? Arrow Video proudly presents The Wind, from prolific genre filmmaker Nico Mastorakis, the director behind such cult classics as Hired to Kill and Island of Death.
When mystery novelist Sian Anderson (Meg Foster, They Live) arrives in the remote Greek town of Monemvasia, Elias Appleby (Robert Morley, The African Queen), the pompous British landlord of the house she’s renting warns her of two dangers: the wind, which gets dangerously strong at night, and Phil (Wings Hauser, Vice Squad), his sleazy and suspicious American handyman. As night falls and the wind starts howling, Sian witnesses the shocking sight of Phil burying Elias’s dead body in a shallow grave in his front garden! Trapped indoors from the raging, tree-branch-breaking wind, Sian must play a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with the murderous Phil, who’ll stop at nothing to silence this inconvenient witness!
A tense and thrilling blend of Euro-horror and late 80s slasher, The Wind is a stalk ‘n’ slash hidden gem, presented here for the first time on Blu-ray. Get ready to be blown away!
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
– New restoration by Arrow Films from a 4K scan of the original negative, approved by writer-director Nico Mastorakis
– High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation
– Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
– Optional Greek subtitles
– Original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround and LPCM Stereo 2.0 Audio
– Blowing The Wind – Brand new interview with Director Nico Mastorakis
– The Sound of The Wind – The complete soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer and Stanley Myers
– A collection of trailers for the films of Nico Mastorakis
– Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by critic and author Kat Ellinger
Ridley career retrospective written by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas