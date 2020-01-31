Arrow Video Hits The Bullseye This April With Mastorakis, Tsukamoto, '80s Comedy, WHY DON'T YOU JUST DIE!, And HAGAZUSSA

Arrow Video has delivered their April 2020 lineup and it's a corker!

After digging in to the Nico Mastorakis catalog with Island of Death, Zero Boys, and Hired To Kill in the past few years, they continue to unearth long thought forgotten gems with their newly announced Blu-ray release of 1986's The Wind, starring Meg Foster (They Live) and Wings Hauser (Vice Squad) for US/CAN/UK collectors.

We also get a pair of '80s comedies that have already had UK releases from Arrow getting their US debuts. John Hughes' classic Sixteen Candles finally joins Arrow's Weird Science release in the US/CAN collection. We also get the long overdue US/CAN release of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, which has had an unusually rocky road to home video on this side of the pond.

Perhaps the most exciting release of the month for Screen Anarchy readers is an incredible looking US/CAN boxset featuring the work of Japanese iconoclast, Tsuakamoto Shinya. The box set inclues North American Blu-ray debuts of Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Tetsuo II: Body Hammer, Tokyo Fist, Bullet Ballet, A Snake of June, Vital, Kotoko, Killing, The Adventure of Denchu-Kozo, and Haze. This is a must-own set for cult film fans!

The other two releases this month are contemporary genre fest favorites that should have fans very excited. First up is a UK only release of Hagazussa by Lukas Feigelfeld, a slow burn witchy period piece that set the festival circuit on fire a few years ago and is long overdue a UK release. Then there is Kirill Sokolov's adrenaline fueled violent action comedy Why Don't You Just Die!, which I absolutely loved and is certainly one of the most exciting directorial debuts in recent years.

Check out the gallery below for further details.