SEQUENCE BREAK Giveaway: Graham Skipper Helps Give Away iTunes Codes For His Indie Horror

Graham Skipper's indie horror Sequence Break is coming out on VOD/Digital today, thanks to Shudder and RLJE. Also thanks to the two stalwart companies, we have two iTunes codes to give away to two readers in the U.S.

A reclusive video arcade repair technician has his reality fractured when a mysterious new arcade machine appears in his shop and a beautiful young woman enters his life, causing strange metaphysical forces, bizarre biochemical mutations and a shocking self-realization.

As stated above we have two iTunes codes to give away to two Screen Anarchy readers in the U.S. As per usual we have a fact finding question for you to answer in order to qualify for the random draw at the end of the week, Friday, January 10th, at 12pm PST. All entrants can e-mail us here to enter

This time around we're changing it up a bit and we've asked Skipper to help us out. Watch the video below and answer his fact finding question about his film.