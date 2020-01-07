SEQUENCE BREAK Giveaway: Graham Skipper Helps Give Away iTunes Codes For His Indie Horror
Graham Skipper's indie horror Sequence Break is coming out on VOD/Digital today, thanks to Shudder and RLJE. Also thanks to the two stalwart companies, we have two iTunes codes to give away to two readers in the U.S.
A reclusive video arcade repair technician has his reality fractured when a mysterious new arcade machine appears in his shop and a beautiful young woman enters his life, causing strange metaphysical forces, bizarre biochemical mutations and a shocking self-realization.
As stated above we have two iTunes codes to give away to two Screen Anarchy readers in the U.S. As per usual we have a fact finding question for you to answer in order to qualify for the random draw at the end of the week, Friday, January 10th, at 12pm PST. All entrants can e-mail us here to enter.
This time around we're changing it up a bit and we've asked Skipper to help us out. Watch the video below and answer his fact finding question about his film.
When you have the answer email us here to be entered into the giveaway. Good luck to all who enter.
