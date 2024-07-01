Screambox in July: THE MAKING OF SURVIVAL OF THE DEAD, THE BLACK MASS, BODY PARTS

We're at the halfway point in the year and while we celebrate Confederation and Indpendance this week in two of three parts of North America Screambox has prepared a whole month of worthy additions to their regular lineup of chills.

For Romero fans there is the Screambox exclusive, Walking After Midnight: The Making of Survival of the Dead. You will have to wait until the end of the month but the icon's fans will get a feature length documentary about the making of their final film, 2009's Survival of the Dead.

A couple of faves from Germany and Finland. First, the German/Austrian folk horror Hagazussa, the graduation film from Austrian writer/director Lukas Feigelfeld was a breakout hit for the director, whom, sadly, we've not heard from since. Weird. Second, the Finnish metal comedy Heavy Trip is hilarious and amazing.

There is more about serial killers, another Screambox exclusive, the religious horror Body Parts from South Korea, and supernatural scarecrows in the announcement below.