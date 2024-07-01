Screambox in July: THE MAKING OF SURVIVAL OF THE DEAD, THE BLACK MASS, BODY PARTS
We're at the halfway point in the year and while we celebrate Confederation and Indpendance this week in two of three parts of North America Screambox has prepared a whole month of worthy additions to their regular lineup of chills.
For Romero fans there is the Screambox exclusive, Walking After Midnight: The Making of Survival of the Dead. You will have to wait until the end of the month but the icon's fans will get a feature length documentary about the making of their final film, 2009's Survival of the Dead.
A couple of faves from Germany and Finland. First, the German/Austrian folk horror Hagazussa, the graduation film from Austrian writer/director Lukas Feigelfeld was a breakout hit for the director, whom, sadly, we've not heard from since. Weird. Second, the Finnish metal comedy Heavy Trip is hilarious and amazing.
There is more about serial killers, another Screambox exclusive, the religious horror Body Parts from South Korea, and supernatural scarecrows in the announcement below.
SCREAMBOX July Streaming Line-Up Includes THE MAKING OF SURVIVAL OF THE DEAD, THE BLACK MASS, BODY PARTSSCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in July, including Walking After Midnight: The Making of Survival of the Dead, The Black Mass, and Body Parts.Drawing comparisons to The Witch, German gothic folk tale Hagazussa curses SCREAMBOX on July 12. Hailed by The Hollywood Reporter as "a spellbinding audiovisual symphony," the film earned a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.Go behind the scenes of George A. Romero's final film with Walking After Midnight: The Making of Survival of the Dead exclusively on SCREAMBOX July 26. The feature-length documentary follows the master of horror's Survival of the Dead from production to premiere.Inspired by true events, serial killer thriller The Black Mass hits SCREAMBOX on July 26. Jeremy London (Mallrats) co-stars alongside genre veterans Lisa Wilcox (A Nightmare on Elm Street 4), Susan Lanier (The Hills Have Eyes), Lew Temple (The Devil's Rejects), Eileen Dietz (The Exorcist), Nicky Whelan (Halloween II), and Kathleen Kinmont (Halloween 4).SCREAMBOX Exclusive religious horror anthology Body Parts makes a sacrifice on July 30. The South Korean film follows a young reporter to a mysterious ceremony in which five stories are offered by people who desperately wait to be heard by their god.Other March highlights include: found footage clown creeper Gags the Clown; black metal comedy Heavy Trip; supernatural scarecrow slasher Hallowed Ground starring Jaimie Alexander (Thor) and Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass); and the tenth season of Bloody Disgusting’s snack-sized horror showcase Bloody Bites.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.