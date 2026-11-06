Now Playing: GODZILLA MINUS ZERO, PARADISE LOST, RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND

I am very happy that we have three films from Asia to highlight today.

Our primary interest is genre films from around the world, though when Todd Brown founded the site more than 20 years ago, my eyes were first drawn to the Asian films that the writers highlighted.

I don't want to play favorites, because other regions have also been producing noteworthy, blood-pumping action thrillers, chilling suspense mysteries, oddball comedies, distinctly dark dramas, and eye-popping science-fiction adventures.

In any event, this weekend is absolutely jam-packed with genre films, so let's highlight some that are now playing in movie theaters. We have links to our reviews, where available, along with all the trailers, and posters in the gallery below.

Godzilla Minus Zero

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via GKIDS Films.

Our review by J Hurtado: "Does this sequel fit the bill?

"Boy, does it ever. Bigger, badder, and certainly louder, Godzilla Minus Zero is a rousing, crowd-pleasing monster melodrama that doubles down in every department. It's an atomic blast of action, intrigue, and good, old-fashioned kaiju-stomping fun that is a worthy successor to its already iconic antecedent."

Paradise Lost

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Well Go USA.

Official synopsis: "From acclaimed master of Korean thriller cinema Yeon Sang-ho comes a gripping psychological mystery. Nine years after her son vanished in a tragic bus kidnapping, grieving mother So-young copes using alternate reality technology. When her missing son suddenly returns as a cold adult stranger, her world fractures between the real, distant man and the virtual child who needs her. So-young is forced into a devastating choice between truth and illusion."

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Sony Pictures.

Official synopsis: "Based on the celebrated ancient epic known to billions, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend tells the story of Rama, a prince bound by sacrifice; Ravana, an immortal king driven by vengeance; and the prophecy that binds their fates together. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.



"The film is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Namit Malhotra, whose Academy Award®-winning visual effects company DNEG is behind films including The Odyssey, Dune, Interstellar, and Inception; directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose film Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide; and scored by Academy Award® winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman."

The Last Temptation of Becky

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Quiver Distribution.

Our review by J Hurtado: "The film stands up to its predecessors handsomely and its final reel delivers an explosive release that viewers will certainly enjoy. As Becky creeps into camp in this third entry, a few fans may find the film goes a bit too far, but I think it strikes a decent balance that is nothing if not a fun ride."

Trauma or, Monsters All

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Dark Sky Films.

Our review by J Hurtado: "Three decades after he started this story, Larry Fessenden remains indie horror's most singular visionary. He may not have imagined his saga ending this way - and it does seem to be a pretty definitive ending, but it's hard to imagine any other conclusion for this story that marries so many of his consistent obsessions."

Hen

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Dekanalog.

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "Even in this, his most straightforward endeavour, György Pálfi remains a surreal mixmaster of cinematic forms. His films are rarely this effortless to watch without wincing."

Wild Horse Nine

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Searchlight Pictures.

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "Wild Horse Nine is colourful and beautiful, and has some kind of mouth on it, one that is hell bent on biting the mouth that feeds it. It is an absolute pleasure to watch. The Easter Island and Santiago locations (in both modern high-res digital, and tactile-grainy 8mm) are most welcome on the big screen, while it unfolds."

Club Kid

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via A24 Films.

Our review by Simon Ramshaw: "There's something special in the multi-faceted loveliness of Club Kid, a strong contender for the best debut of 2026 and among the very best films of the year too."

Mouse

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Independent Film Company.

Our review by Simon Ramshaw: "Unassuming and likeable in equal measure, Riches' new feature harbors a quiet confidence that balances good-natured character writing to get invested in and a slow-burn story structure with two compelling shifts to turn its simmer into a boil. It may never set itself ablaze with excitement, but there's plenty to keep you invested in its unique little world."

I Play Rocky

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Amazon MGM Studios.

Myself, I've saw Rocky during its initial theatrical release in 1976 (I was a wee lad) and multiple times since then, so I don't feel any pressing need to see a movie about how it came to be, which is a story I've heard a billion times before, but who knows? Maybe it's good.

Official synopsis: "His whole life was a million-to-one shot. I Play Rocky, based on the incredible true story, starring Anthony Ippolito."

Being Heumann

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Apple Original Films.

Official synopsis: "Based on a true story about disability rights activist Judy Heumann, directed by CODA's Siân Heder (Academy Award® Winner, Best Picture).

"Making the world better one federal building takeover at a time."

Now Playing celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

