GODZILLA MINUS ZERO: Official Poster And Another Teaser Debut, Theatrical Date Announced

The new teaser and a batch of character stills will be found below the official announcement.

We also have a release date as well. Just days after the film opens in Japan on November 3rd, we in Canada will get to see Godzilla Minus Zero in cinemas on Friday, November 6th.

Just as humanity managed to cling to a hard-won peace, a new threat strikes, crushing hope in an instant.

War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life.

The official poster and another teaser have debuted for Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus Zero , his follow up to the international smash hit and OscarⓇ winning film, Godzilla Minus One .

The Epic Follow Up to OscarⓇ Winning Filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus Zero is the First-Ever Japanese Project Filmed For IMAX®

Opening in Canada on November 6, 2026

Additional Cast are Confirmed to Reprise Their Roles with Min Tanaka

Announced as a New Addition to the Film

TOHO and GKIDS, the Academy Award®-winning curator, producer, and distributor that was acquired by TOHO in 2024, alongside Canadian distributor Cineplex Pictures, today released a new teaser and poster visual for GODZILLA MINUS ZERO. The new teaser offers a glimpse of familiar faces while debuting an all-new character, and the poster visual offers a fresh look at the King of the Monsters.

GODZILLA MINUS ZERO picks up in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of Godzilla Minus One, and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity. As previously announced, Ryunosuke Kamiki returns as Koichi Shikishima, the hero who stood against Godzilla’s terror in Godzilla Minus One, and is joined by Minami Hamabe as Noriko Shikishima, who miraculously survived Godzilla’s first attack on Tokyo.

Revealed to be joining the film cast is legendary actor Min Tanaka, celebrated for his unforgettable performance in the 2025 blockbuster Japanese film Kokuho. In GODZILLA MINUS ZERO, Tanaka will take on the pivotal role of Kanji Murakami, a biologist carrying deep psychological scars from the war.

In addition, the full listing of the returning cast from Godzilla Minus One has been unveiled. Hidetaka Yoshioka reprises his role as Kenji Noda, who fought alongside protagonist Koichi Shikishima in Godzilla Minus One and now battles the new threat as the director of the Disaster Response Bureau. Yuki Yamada returns as Shiro Mizushima, the young crew member of the Shinseimaru who fought on the front lines, alongside Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu, the captain of the same vessel. Furthermore, Sakura Ando reprises her role as Sumiko Ota, Shikishima's neighbour who now runs a local orphanage, and Mio Tanaka returns as Tatsuo Hotta, the former captain of the destroyer Yukikaze.

Having survived the previous deadly struggle alongside Shikishima, these beloved characters stand ready to face Godzilla once again.

GODZILLA MINUS ZERO is the highly anticipated new film from Director Takashi Yamazaki, following his critically-acclaimed Godzilla Minus One. That landmark film is the highest recorded grossing Japan-produced Godzilla film, earning more than $116 million worldwide and winning

Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy AwardsⓇ, becoming the first Asian film to take home the award. TOHO will release GODZILLA MINUS ZERO theatrically in Japan on Tuesday, November 3, with GKIDS set to launch a wide theatrical release across North America beginning Friday, November 6, 2026, and as previously announced, Cineplex Pictures will support GKIDS with the Canadian rollout. TOHO also announced today that GODZILLA MINUS ZERO will launch internationally that same week across Latin America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. Exact release dates for individual territories will be announced separately.

The Japanese release date of November 3 holds a special significance in Godzilla’s storied legacy, marking the date of the original theatrical release of Godzilla in 1954. Now, 72 years after the birth of the iconic creature, and three years after the global success of Godzilla Minus One (released in Japan November 3, 2023), GODZILLA MINUS ZERO is set to continue the monster’s undeniable legacy, making its debut on Japan’s Godzilla Day 2026.

Shot entirely in Japan as the first-ever Japanese production to be Filmed For IMAX, GODZILLA MINUS ZERO was shot with high-definition digital cameras certified by IMAX, and optimized in sound and imagery unique to IMAX screens. The globally beloved monster returns to movie theatre screens reaching greater and more terrifying heights, making GODZILLA MINUS ZERO a true cinematic event not to be missed.

GODZILLA MINUS ZERO marks GKIDS’ second stewardship of a Godzilla franchise film from TOHO for North American release, following TOHO’s acquisition of GKIDS in 2024. Last year, GKIDS spearheaded a new 4K remaster and theatrical re-release of TOHO’s globally acclaimed Shin Godzilla, directed by Hideaki Anno and co-directed by Shinji Higuchi–creators of the cult-classic anime Neon Genesis Evangelion–introducing the landmark 2016 film to a new generation of audiences outside of Japan. Notably, Shin Godzilla held the record as the highest-grossing Japan-produced entry in the franchise for seven years, earning $78 million worldwide until it was surpassed by Godzilla Minus One in 2023.