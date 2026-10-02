THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY: Check Out These Two New Teasers

Now working as a field agent for the CIA, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is sent undercover to Poland to infiltrate a family of innkeepers who are running a tourist venture at The Wolf’s Lair, Hitler’s WWII bunker. After learning that the father, Wilhelm Reuss (Neil Patrick Harris), is on a mission to bring about the Fourth Reich, Becky takes matters into her own hands.

Jenn Wexler's contribution to the Becky franchise, The Last Temptation of Becky, is coming to cinemas on November 4th. Two teasers were released this week. Meant to be watch in tandem they serve as a quick re-introduction to our heroine, Becky, and this film's advisary, Reuss, played by Neal Patrick Harris.

Our own Josh caught the threequel when it premiered at Fantasia this past Summer. While they had some reservations about some of the technical aspects of it they still seemed to enjoy it.

Becky’s previous antics have become known for their inventive ways of dispatching Nazis, and The Last Temptation of Becky follows that template while also delivering a few necessary speed runs to get to the point efficiently. Heads are taken, people are poisoned, there are straightforward shootings, and yes, Virginia, people explode. Because it is Becky, most of these maneuvers are delivered with a sense of righteous delight, and also because it is Becky, there is plenty of cathartic overkill for villains who really deserve it.

Watch the two teasers down below.