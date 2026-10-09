Now Playing: OTHER MOMMY, FJORD, ANIMALS, TENZING

All week, we've been happily engaged by New York Film Festival reviews by our own Dustin Chang and Olga Artemyeva, so be sure to click that link to catch up on any that you may have missed.

More festival reviews are on their way, but while we wait for many of those films to make their way to local theaters, what films are opening today?

It's no surprise that a horror movie leads our pack today, though the lack of any advance press screenings raised our suspicions. Another film, having weathered festival screenings, is still generating lively conversations.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck's new film is gaining some U.S. theatrical screenings starting today, while also debuting worldwide on a streaming service. And yet another streaming service is releasing their film for award consideration in select theaters, ahead of its streaming debut.

Three other films of interest are also opening, with details below. Whatever your choice, please enjoy!

Other Mommy

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Universal Pictures. For locations and showtimes, visit the official site for Canada or the U.S..

Official synopsis: "Can I go inside your heart?

"From James Wan, one of the most influential architects of modern horror behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises--and Rob Savage, the director of bold genre films Host and The Boogeyman, comes a terrifying trip into the darkening world of a young girl, Bela, who forms a relationship with a sinister entity in her home who looks uncannily like her own mother.

"Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) stars in a dual role as Bela's mother and as "Other Mommy," a manifestation of the entity. Jay Duplass (Transparent, Industry) plays Daddo, Bela's father, and Arabella Olivia Clark (The Housemaid, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle) plays Bela.

"The impressive supporting cast includes Actor Award nominee Dichen Lachman (Severance), Emmy and Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed (Succession) and screen legend Karen Allen (Indiana Jones films)."

Fjord

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Neon.

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "In our increasingly globalized (and polarized) world, the opportunities for mis-communication, mis-understanding and social dogmas have never been more ripe for abuse. Fjord quietly, practically inevitably, goes for the jugular of the very arthouse audience that would be his core audience."

Official synopsis: "From two⁠-⁠time Palme d'Or winner Cristian Mungiu, a Norwegian woman and her devout Romanian husband relocate with their five children to a remote, close⁠-⁠knit, coastal town. Their teenage children form a fast bond with a neighboring family as unease begins to simmer around their rigid beliefs. When allegations of abuse emerge, they are forced to confront a system of judgment that blurs the line between concern and prejudice."

Animals

The film is now playing, in select movie theaters, as well as Netflix.

Official synopsis: "When their son is kidnapped, an LA mayoral candidate and his wife scramble to raise the ransom while making choices that could tear their world apart.

"Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, with Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, Gillian Anderson, Adriana Paz and Luis Gerardo Méndez, Animals is in select theaters and on Netflix October 9."

Tenzing

The film is now playing, only in select movie theaters, via Apple Original Films.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Serves as a necessary corrective to earlier accounts and Western popular culture that minimized, if not outright erased, Norgay's essential contribution."

Official synopsis: "Starring Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston, and Willem Dafoe, Tenzing follows the true story of Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary's historic first summit of Mount Everest. History remembers the summit, but not always the man who made it possible."

Once Upon a Time in the Middle East

The film is now playing, only in select movie theaters, via Well Go USA.

Official synopsis: "One of China's biggest stars, Shen Teng, leads the acclaimed international box office sensation Once Upon a Time in the Middle East. Seeking a fresh start, chef Xu Fu travels to the Middle East to support his family and repay his debts. Alongside restaurant manager Ma Junsheng, he transforms the struggling Dragon Restaurant into a thriving business.

"But when war engulfs the city, their hard-won success is shattered and the restaurant becomes a refuge for those caught in the conflict. As danger closes in, Xu Fu must risk everything to protect his newfound community and preserve a small beacon of hope amid the devastation."

The Beast

The film is now playing, only in select movie theaters, via Aura Entertainment.

Official synopsis: "Initiating Presidential playlist...Easy listening for offensive driving (and blowing sh*t up).

"You know Air Force One. Now meet The Beast.

"When a militia of unidentified hostiles coordinates a coup against the U.S., the president is forced to drive the presidential limousine and unlock the full extent of The Beast's highly classified offensive capabilities to save his injured Secret Service agent, reunite with his wife, and save the world.

"Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman star in The Beast." Renny Harlin directed.

The Social Reckoning

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Sony Pictures.

Official synopsis: "Inspired by true events and the whistleblower who started the social media reckoning we're seeing play out today, this Aaron Sorkin original screenplay is a companion piece to the hit film The Social Network and a true David and Goliath story.

"Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets."

Now Playing celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

