A new poster for Gozilla Minus Zero has arrived. The big guy stands posed for distruction, our minds filling in the sound associated with such a stance, a massive "Skreeonk".

Tickets are on sale now. IMAX early access screenings start on November 3rd. Regular screenings begin across Canada on November 6th.

War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life. Just as humanity managed to cling to a hard-won peace, a new threat strikes, crushing hope in an instant. There is no third time. Everything ends here.

"There is no third time". Funny. I think those making mad bank off of this franchise would beg to differ.