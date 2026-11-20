Specialty distributors are giving a big push to a batch of titles this weekend before next week's holiday splurges, and we are happy to highlight them here.

As a reminder, this guide to what's new and now playing in movie theaters, along with a couple that are new releases that are only available at home, also features reviews to a number of titles. We invite you to click on those links, where available, to find out more about each film -- including two with Nicolas Cage in various layers of makeup!

The Host

The film screens Saturday, November 21, and Monday, November 23, only in movie theaters, ahead of a digital release on November 30, via Magnolia Pictures.

A Wee Look at The Host: "1. It is as good as we've been hoping.

"2. It is also very likely very different from what you are expecting.

"3. This is not to say that it doesn't have some major monster destruction action - the monster gets a LOT of screen time - but that while watching this I was once again reminded of one of the primary things that first drew me to Korean film: the incredible ability to honor the source genre while also subverting and reimagining it to create something fresh and much broader than the genre origins would seem to allow."

Note: the above was not a full review by our esteemed Founder, Todd Brown, but just a tip of the iceberg of our coverage back in 2006.

Minotaur

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via MUBI.

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "All of this is perfectly deliberate and shockingly effective in the hands of a director who is both comfortable with his craft and capable of weaponising it as he sees fit. Here is hoping it is not another nine years between films.

"Minotaur is another masterpiece, and the kind of film that seems destined to upset authority."

Josephine

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Sumerian Pictures.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Directed with an assurance that only comes from a clear authorial vision, de Araújo coaxes a nuanced, layered performance from eight-year-old Reeves. Never once does Reeves deliver a false or errant note across Josephine's running time, making the final result a deeply moving, heartrending exploration of the loss of innocence and the unintended consequences thereof."

Elsinore

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Focus Features.

Our review by Barbara Goslawski: "In Elsinore, the new biopic on Scottish actor Ian Charleson (1949-1990), director Simon Stone thankfully avoids most of the usual cliches of the genre to create a deeper cinematic experience.

"Anchored by Stephen Beresford's (Pride, 2014) script, with a career-defining performance by Andrew Scott in the lead, the director manages to elevate a typically uninspired genre of filmmaking. Beresford centres his script in the final act of Charleson's life and career, giving Stone the opportunity to create a taut, absorbing cinematic experience."

Bird in Hand

The film is now available digitally, via Persimmon.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "For a first-time feature-length director, it's not surprising that Roscher relies heavily on a combination of her well-chosen, spot-on cast and sharply written dialogue to carry Bird in Hand's otherwise slim narrative."

Best Pancakes in the County

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Independent Film Company.

Our review by Simon Ramshaw: "The central dynamic (plus Cage, when he finally gets involved) is enough to make Best Pancakes in the County a semi-competent addition to Cage's low-budget action catalogue, the type of thing that you'd come across on cable late one night and have a fine-enough time with. Cage's hunger for showmanship often is the main selling point for so many of these, and there's a reason why he remains the most unpredictable and prolific actor Hollywood has to offer; it's unfortunate that hardly anyone around him is able to match his freak.

"The result this time is thick and chewy, improved somewhat by toppings (the sweet maple syrup of Long's cool guy, the hammy bacon of Cage), but not a dish that leaves you wanting more."

Ash and Crayons

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Briarcliff Entertainment.

Something about the trailer suggests it will be straightforward rather than sentimental.

Official synopsis: "Ash and Crayons is an intimate portrait of childhood resilience and hope amid the war in Ukraine. The film follows seven children as they pursue their passions, support their families, build friendships, and continue moving forward with courage and determination. While rooted in the experiences of Ukrainian children, the film speaks to a universal truth: that even in the face of devastation, the human spirit has an extraordinary capacity to endure, adapt, and dream of a better tomorrow."

The Vile

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Dark Sky Films.

I'll be honest, the auto-dubbed trailer that's embedded below truly distresses me -- it's quite awful (the auto-dubbed English, not the images). The images, however, give me hope that the Arabic-language film will satisfy.

Official synopsis: "At the center of the film is Amani (Mohammad), a devoted wife and mother whose seemingly stable family life is shattered when her husband returns home with a second wife, Zahra (Taibah), who is pregnant with his first son. Determined to remain in the home and protect her daughter Noor, Amani fights to preserve her place within the family as increasingly disturbing events begin to take hold. As the line between psychological torment and supernatural threat starts to blur, Amani becomes convinced that Zahra is hiding something sinister -- and her search for the truth threatens to consume her."

Madden

The film is now streaming on Prime Video.

Our review by George and Josh Bate: "Even the extraordinary abilities of two titans of acting in Cage and Bale do very little to salvage a film so messily cobbled together and absent of the substance its legendary subject deserves. Far from a touchdown, the Madden biopic is an indisputable fumble."

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Lionsgate.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Fails to justify its existence either as a standalone film or as part of the ever-expanding Hunger Games universe, relying, much like its predecessor, on a religiously devoted fanbase driven by a curious case of nostalgia for Collins' YA (young adult) dystopia and its cast of young, root-worthy heroes, and dictatorial, fascist villains."

Now Playing celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

