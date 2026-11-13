Now Playing: VICTORIAN PSYCHO, PAPER TIGER, BITTER CHRISTMAS

Only a handful of new releases caught our eye this week.

Perhaps it's no surprise that a period horror film opening in movie theaters on Friday the 13th is at the top.

Of the two auteur-driven films, one is quite successful, while the other struggles to be relevant. If you're on the fence about seeing a social media-driven heist movie, perhaps you want to read our review first. And the movie about a soldier who may be from 'elsewhere,' according to the trailer? Well ... If you're in Canada, by the way, we also have details on a "multigenerational love story," because we love Canada.

Here is what to watch in the wild, wonderful world of genre fare, now playing in movie theaters. Click through and read our reviews for most, below.

Victorian Psycho

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Bleecker Street.

Our review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg: "Victorian Psycho has its proverbial cake and eats it too: it manages to have a fair amount of substance while still relishing in some gruesome kills. Almost no one is spared from its wrath, it pulls no punches, making for a wild and thoroughly enjoyable ride."

Paper Tiger

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Neon.

Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "It is also a rare film of a non-horror variety that induces the audience to scream "don't go there" and "don't say that" at the screen, knowing full well that this is a kind of story where characters will go to the wrong place at the wrong time, will say the wrong things, and there will be blood."

Bitter Christmas

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Sony Pictures Classics.

Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "Since all of the above happens in Pedro Almodóvar's latest feature, Bitter Christmas, it is easy to deduce that Raúl is a stand-in for the director himself, turning the film into a strange act of self-deprecating proclamation of creative stagnation. Instead of any kind of meditation on the topic, though, it mostly comes off as a confirmation of said artistic crisis."

How to Rob a Bank

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Amazon MGM Studios.

Our review by Josh Bate: "With the depth, sophistication, and lingering impact of a flashy TikTok or Instagram reel, How to Rob a Bank offers a brief rush of colors, cuts, and algorithmically engineered excitement before disappearing from memory almost as quickly as it arrived. It is not an exaggeration to say it is the cinematic equivalent of mindless midnight scrolling: superficially stimulating, relentlessly noisy, and ultimately devoid of anything meaningful to say."

Ghost Soldier

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Sony Pictures.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "It's far too much of a rote, routine, generic actioner to credibly honor military veterans. For that matter, it fails to commemorate the First World War or, to be fair, any of the last century's wars."

Akashi

The film is now playing in select Vancouver movie theaters, and will expand from there.

While outside our usual remit of genre films, we are not completely heartless. This quiet and gentle drama is from Japanese-Canadian director Mayumi Yoshida; the trailer looks lovely.

Official synopsis: "Akashi is a multigenerational love story told across parallel timelines. When struggling artist Kana returns to Tokyo for her grandmother's funeral, she uncovers a decades-long affair that changes how she sees love, legacy, and her own future."

Now Playing celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

