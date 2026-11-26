Not all IP, even IP as influential and genre-defining as Blade Runner (1982) and its belated decades-in-the-making sequel, Blade Runner 2049 (2017), deserves another sequel, let alone Blade Runner 2099, an eight-part miniseries for Prime Video set roughly 50 years after the events of Denis Villenueve’s (the Dune trilogy, Arrival, Prisoners), first — and to this point, only — feature-length sequel.

Like its predecessor, however, Blade Runner 2049 failed to recoup its production costs or return a reasonable profit to its producers. But as always, where there’s IP, there’s exploitable IP. And where there’s exploitable IP, someone, somewhere will eventually greenlight another franchise-expanding entry, whether it be another sequel, prequel, or spinoff.

Created and produced by Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), Blade Runner 2099 flips the proverbial script, completely upending the premise of Scott’s original film: Blade Runners hunting and “retiring” (killing) rogue Replicants (vat-grown, biological-based androids) to a new, even grimmer future where Replicants not only rebelled, but also won a costly war against their one-time human masters. Now Replicants send disaffected, rebellious humans to the Off-World colonies where they’ll face extremely inhospitable conditions and shortened lifespans.

On an Earth still teeming with an almost indistinguishable mix of humans and Replicants, Blade Runners hunt down undocumented humans, capturing them for off-world deportation or presumably killing them if they resist their new lords and masters. A limited resistance movement operates in the virtual shadows, promising a far-off day when humans will rise against their new oppressors and retake what was once rightfully theirs. Until then, all they can do is wait, plan, and hope for a material change in their circumstances.

Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human living under an assumed name, doesn’t have that luxury. When she’s not dodging random Blade Runner patrols or their immigration enforcement equivalent, she’s in caregiver mode for her younger brother, Elias (Lewis Gribben). Disabled in an accident that was meant to send them Off-World and to a new home, Elias can’t even leave the apartment they share. He’s too physically weak due to nerve damage in his legs. He also risks immediate detection, detention, and deportation if he somehow manages to leave their apartment block.

When Cora’s latest identity becomes compromised, she returns to her longtime underworld contact, Bebeto (Dimitri Abold). A master forger of sorts, Bebeto offers Cora a temporary identity as a newly arrived Blade Runner. If Cora’s new identity holds and she can extricate a key piece of evidence from the LAPD’s property division, Bebeto will exchange said evidence for two new identities and safe passage to Mexico City, the only city in the Americas still governed by humans and not Replicants.

Of course, Cora’s task isn’t anywhere as easy as Bebeto proposes. If it were, Blade Runner 2099 would wrap up in an hour or two and not go on for another six or seven hours. Once inside the LAPD, Cora discovers she can’t extricate either the evidence Bebeto wants (it’s missing) or avoid her daytime duties as a Blade Runner. First, she briefly pairs up with one Blade Runner, Yahya (Matthew Needham), to investigate the disappearance of another Blade Runner. Later and more significantly, she’s paired with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a Blade Runner nearing her expiration date.

Olwen’s also on the hunt for another missing Blade Runner gone rogue, Marek (Johnny Harris), but Marek’s intentional disappearance becomes central to the evidence Bebeto wants and key to uncovering the plans of another Replicant, Julius (Tom Burke), who doubles as a cult leader and self-styled prophet to Replicants unhappy with the current order.

The individual strands and subplots diverge, converge, and re-diverge across Blade Runner 2099’s seven-and-a-half-hour running time, too often without the necessary sense of urgency or momentum needed to sustain an eight-part miniseries. Characters talk past each other, throw out pseudo-philosophical babble while flying to and from one location to another, and act, sometimes react, counter-intuitively, all to justify Blade Runner 2099’s bloated running time.

When done right, serial storytelling can keep audiences enraptured across six, eight, or even 10 episodes, but it takes a combination of skill, talent, and most importantly, enough actual story to justify the predetermined running time. Writing for a predetermined running time, like “writing for the trade” in comics, practically requires a slow-burn approach to character development, backstory exploration, and everything in between. Flashbacks, digressions, and tangentially related subplots can help extend an otherwise slight story, but as it does here, it comes at a cost: All that padding can feel equal parts unnecessary and disrespectful, unnecessary because those extra elements add nothing or next to nothing to the overall story arc, and disrespectful to an audience member’s valuable time.

A substantially tighter, shorter version could have done Cora, Olwen, and their interrelated stories justice, but we have to evaluate Blade Runner 2099 on what we see and hear, not some Platonic ideal that only exists in our heads. Judged in that manner, Blade Runner 2099 comes up sorely lacking, doing a disservice to the cast, especially Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, forced to remain in stoic mode throughout most of Blade Runner 2099’s eight-episode run, and Hunter Schafer, whose twitchy, anxious Cora masquerading as a Blade Runner routine would have been spotted by even the least discerning Replicant character, adrift, attempting to add nuance or depth to a singularly underwritten character.