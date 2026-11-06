Watch Exclusive PARADISE LOST Clip: "Suspect'

Opening today, Paradise Lost is a twisty mystery/thriller about a "cold adult stranger" who appears to be the missing son from a "tragic bus kidnapping" nine years before.

For context, here's the official synopsis:

"From acclaimed master of Korean thriller cinema Yeon Sang-ho comes a gripping psychological mystery. Nine years after her son vanished in a tragic bus kidnapping, grieving mother So-young copes using alternate reality technology.

"When her missing son suddenly returns as a cold adult stranger, her world fractures between the real, distant man and the virtual child who needs her. So-young is forced into a devastating choice between truth and illusion."

in our exclusive clip, which you can watch below, a police detective calls in to report that he's got his hands on "something pretty hot." His estimation of what is hot, or not, quickly changes when he's informed of explosive news. To see the scene in its entirety and learn how it fits into the narrative, watch the clip, as well as the official trailer, below.

We also have a handful of images from the film in the gallery below. Paradise Lost opens in select theaters today, via Well Go USA. Visit their official site for more information.

