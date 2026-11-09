THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY Video Interview: Director Jenn Wexler

Jenn Wexler knows horror.

The on-the-rise writer / producer / director responsible for The Ranger (2018) and The Sacrifice Game (2018) also knows the secret of building a career in a crowded field: Collaboration.

She’s been creatively partnered to great effect with the likes of Larry Fessendon, Heather Buckley, Izzy Lee, Mickey Keating and Sean Redlitz on the way to her current success, The Last Temptation of Becky (2026), the third installment in the Becky franchise, currently wowing both critics and audiences.

It’s a neat trick pulling off a great sequel, one that Becky star Lulu Wilson has been part of before with Ouija Origin of Evil (2016) and Annabelle Creation (2017). Together Wexler and Wilson lay waste to the meanest bunch of Nazis Becky has faced yet, led by none other than than a snarling Neil Patrick Harris. Great performances, creative kills, bad ass female energy and tight direction are in ample evidence.

Jenn is also a pleasure to chat with. I think you’ll find her just as thoughtful and focused as I always have. Watch our interview below. The Last Temptation of Becky is currently playing in select movie theaters nationwide.