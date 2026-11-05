PARADISE LOST Review: Yeon Sang-ho's Thriller About AI's Role in Grief Is More Underwhelming Than Thought-Provoking

Few contemporary genre filmmakers are as interested in the darker intersections of human behavior and speculative technology as Yeon Sang-ho.

Throughout his career, he has used everything from zombie outbreaks to supernatural phenomena to examine the inner workings of people’s psychologies when faced with events that fundamentally change their understanding of the world.

Paradise Lost operates within that same tradition, taking an emotionally devastating premise and using it to explore the increasingly blurred boundaries between artificial intelligence, human connection, and grief. There is no shortage of compelling material here, but the film's ambitions ultimately prove more interesting than their execution. Despite an intriguing setup and a terrific central performance from Kim Hyun-joo, the psychological thriller gradually loses its footing, particularly in its increasingly melodramatic second half.

Paradise Lost begins with a gut-wrenching incident involving the disappearance of a bus carrying 12 children on their way to camp. The incident leaves several families devastated, with only a handful of bodies recovered and the remaining children presumed lost.

Among the parents struggling to cope is Ryu (Kim Hyun-joo), whose life becomes defined by the absence of her son, Sun-woo. Unable to reconcile herself with his disappearance, she turns to an augmented reality service that allows her to interact with an AI-generated version of the boy.

For nearly a decade, this digital recreation provides her with a semblance of motherhood, preserving the child she remembers and offering an illusion of normalcy in the aftermath of unimaginable loss. However, her carefully constructed existence is disrupted when the real Sun-woo unexpectedly reappears, now an adult.

Paradise Lost is its imagining of a future in which artificial intelligence becomes intertwined with the grieving process. As digital recreations of people become an increasingly plausible technological development, having even played a role in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything, the idea of interacting with virtual versions of deceased or missing loved ones raises some genuinely unsettling questions. Could AI eventually become an accepted part of bereavement? Would having access to a digital replica make the loss of someone easier to endure, or would it simply provide another way to avoid confronting a devastating reality? Perhaps the most provocative aspect ofis its imagining of a future in which artificial intelligence becomes intertwined with the grieving process. As digital recreations of people become an increasingly plausible technological development, having even played a role in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s, the idea of interacting with virtual versions of deceased or missing loved ones raises some genuinely unsettling questions. Could AI eventually become an accepted part of bereavement? Would having access to a digital replica make the loss of someone easier to endure, or would it simply provide another way to avoid confronting a devastating reality?

Yeon approaches these questions through Ryu's increasingly complicated relationship with her virtual son. What initially appears to be a harmless means of emotional support gradually reveals itself as something considerably more problematic. The AI recreation gives Ryu the opportunity to preserve a version of Sun-woo who will never grow beyond the memories and expectations she has imposed upon him. Unlike the real world, where relationships evolve and people inevitably become strangers to the versions of themselves we remember, the digital one offers her something predictable and emotionally reassuring.

There is an unsettling implication here that technology designed to alleviate suffering might actually interfere with the process of overcoming it. By allowing Ryu to maintain the illusion that her son is still present, the technology potentially deprives her of the opportunity to accept his absence. It's an especially relevant idea in a world where AI is increasingly being marketed and developed as a means of fulfilling emotional and social needs (a disturbing number of stories and accounts about people using ChatGPT as a therapist demonstrate this phenomena). Paradise Lost offers a glimpse of a future in which digital replicas could become part of how people mourn, while simultaneously questioning whether such conveniences might ultimately stunt the very emotional processes they are supposed to help.

The film also raises interesting questions about identity and the nature of human connection. If a digital recreation can offer genuine emotional comfort, how much does its artificiality actually matter to the person experiencing that relationship? Conversely, what happens if the real individual were to miraculously return but no longer fit the fictionalized image that has been constructed of? Ryu's predicament proves particularly compelling precisely because neither version of Sun-woo can give her what she truly wants.

Issues arise, however, as Yeon seems more interested in introducing these possibilities than investigating their implications. Alongside its central discussion of AI and bereavement, the film touches upon psychopathy, human psychology, identity, and the potentially destructive nature of emotional dependency.

Each subject offers considerable room for exploration, but none receives the sustained attention necessary to make its inclusion particularly meaningful. Rather than building toward a cohesive examination of these interconnected themes, the screenplay frequently jumps between ideas, leaving several of its most interesting observations frustratingly underdeveloped.

The film's strongest asset is undoubtedly Kim Hyun-joo, whose portrayal of Ryu provides an emotional anchor for a story that occasionally struggles to maintain its own focus. Much of the character's internal conflict comes from being caught between two competing realities: the comforting fantasy of the son she has spent years interacting with and the unfamiliar person who has unexpectedly reentered her life. Kim does an admirable job conveying the psychological strain of that predicament without reducing Ryu to a straightforward portrait of a grieving mother.

Unfortunately, the strength of her performance only makes the film's narrative shortcomings more apparent. For all the promise of its initial setup, Paradise Lost becomes noticeably less engaging as it moves toward its conclusion. The first half establishes an absorbing psychological conflict, allowing the tension between Ryu's memories, her digital companion, and the returned Sun-woo to gradually take shape. There is an inherent complexity to this arrangement that could have sustained a much more focused examination of grief, identity, and emotional dependency.

As the runtime progresses, the narrative becomes increasingly uneven, particularly throughout the second half. As additional complications enter the picture, the film begins to lose sight of the more interesting psychological questions that distinguished it in the first place. The storytelling takes on an increasingly melodramatic, almost soap opera-like quality, a far cry from the sophistication both of the ideas and themes presented and Kim’s stellar lead performance.

This tonal shift that mars the second half is especially frustrating because the material is already inherently dramatic. A mother who has spent nine years maintaining a relationship with an artificial reconstruction of her missing child is an extraordinary enough premise without requiring the narrative to continually manufacture additional layers of sensationalism. The more the film leans into its melodramatic tendencies, the less room it leaves for the quieter, more unsettling examination of its characters and ideas.

By the time Paradise Lost reaches its conclusion, the experience feels more underwhelming than thought-provoking. There are interesting questions buried beneath its increasingly convoluted storytelling, but the answers it provides rarely feel as illuminating as the questions themselves. Its conclusion also lacks the emotional impact necessary to compensate for the narrative's uneven trajectory.