GODZILLA MINUS ZERO: First Look Teaser

A behind-the-scenes sizzle reel and the first look teaser from Godzilla Minus Zero were shown to movie theater owners at CinemaCon today. Fans of the franchise needed to wait until this evening to get our first look at the first look teaser for the sequel to the internation smash hit film, Godzilla Minus One.

The trailer picks up two years after “Minus One” and continues the story of the survivors’ from the kaiju’s last attack, director Takashi Yamazaki revealed. In the closing moments, Godzilla stomps his way to the Statue of Liberty, setting his sights on New York City. Variety ... a new teaser that shows that two years have passed since Godzilla’s destruction, and with his return, the King of Kaiju has become a global threat who has set its sights on a new target: New York City. Koichi and the Japanese military are tasked once again with stopping Godzilla, but as we hear an American voice say during the teaser: “If their plan doesn’t work … maybe we will finally get to use it.” That “it” could very well be an atomic weapon. TheWrap

The first look teaser is now live, as of 7pm ET. It is very brief but still very satisfying to see the big guy stomp past the Statue of Liberty at the end there.