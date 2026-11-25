Ukrainian filmmaker Sergii Bazhenov was preparing to make a romantic comedy when Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine redirected both his working life and his debut feature.

After training as a paramedic, he joined the volunteer medical battalion Hospitallers, taking his camera along on evacuation missions. The experience became the diaristic documentary Every Death Diminishes Me.

Bazhenov records the daily work of treating wounded soldiers inside ambulances, at checkpoints, and in wooded shelters, alongside colleagues such as Olia, a former English teacher, and Roel, a Dutch military veteran who brings his experience to the team. Every Death Diminishes Me adopts the medics’ perspective, as does Vitaly Mansky and Yevhen Titarenko’s Eastern Front, which follows a medical battalion providing first aid on the front line and evacuating the wounded.

Every Death Diminishes Me adds another facet to the cinematic chronicle of Russia’s war against Ukraine, drawing on Bazhenov’s perspective as an emerging filmmaker. As he explains in one of his monologues, he is granted special leave as an artist, allowing him to attend European film festivals between rotations.

Most of the film documents the treatment of wounded soldiers, but Bazhenov intersperses these sequences with brief, postcard-like glimpses of the cities he visits. Their serenity contrasts sharply with the chaos of his medical work. His accompanying voice-over reflects on his family and the gulf between serving Ukraine under shellfire and traveling around the festival circuit.

He also presents Every Death Diminishes Me as a work in progress on the industry circuit. The divide becomes starker when a film professional tells him not to show the “war porn” he has been shooting. Addressed to someone returning from the battlefield, where he has been tending to wounded soldiers and witnessing the carnage firsthand, the remark is strikingly insensitive.

Bazhenov does not film frontline combat in the manner of Mstyslav Chernov in 2000 Meters to Andriivka or Yevhen Titarenko in I See No Death. The latter follows a drone unit, incorporating footage from drones carrying explosives as they strike vehicles and people.

Yet Bazhenov’s footage conveys the visceral reality of war without sanitizing it for viewers. Graphic sequences show medics providing emergency treatment to bloodied, wounded soldiers under makeshift conditions, as well as recovering bodies after an attack that left the soldiers mutilated and burned.

Bazhenov refuses to turn away from these realities, but carefully controls the amount of graphic material to avoid overwhelming the audience. Every Death Diminishes Me thus unfolds as his notes from the war, encompassing personal dilemmas involving both his interrupted filmmaking career and his family, especially his young daughter.

His colleagues and the people he encounters mirror these tensions as they adjust to wartime life. A mother of young children reads them bedtime fairy tales over a video call, while Nikita paints between shifts, an activity that appears to help him manage the psychological strain.

Amid the banter, recruits aged 18 and 19 explain why they joined, revealing the civilian lives of volunteers who, like Bazhenov, have chosen to serve their country. Bazhenov’s unrestricted access offers a view of the practical workings of combat medicine under spartan conditions. He handles the cinematography himself, favoring details and close-ups, while frequent cuts take precedence over sustained wide shots.

The footage’s rawness carries over into the film’s construction, where some transitions remain rough. The character arcs anchor its diaristic, observational structure, giving continuity to material whose framing reflects the urgency of filming in the moment.

The film enjoyed its world premiere at IDFA 2026. Visit the film's page at the festival's official site for more information.