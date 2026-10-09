THE TEMPTATION OF BECKY Official Trailer: Becky's Back to Killing Nazis in Franchise's Threequel
The official trailer for Jen Wexler's contribution to the Becky franchise, The Last Temptation of Bekcy, is here. Starring Lulu Wilson, Kate Siegel, Brandon Flynn, Catherine Walker, with James Urbaniak and Neil Patrick Harris, The Last Temptation of Becky will only be in theaters on November 4th, 2026
Now a CIA field agent, Becky (Lulu Wilson) goes undercover in Poland to infiltrate a family running an inn at The Wolf's Lair, one of Hitler's WWII bunkers. When she learns the father, Wilhelm Reuss (Neil Patrick Harris), plans to spark the Fourth Reich, Becky must stop him.
Our own Josh caught The Last Temptation of Becky when it premiered at Fantasia this Summer. You may find that they had some... concerns, about it they enjoyed it overall.
Becky’s previous antics have become known for their inventive ways of dispatching Nazis, and The Last Temptation of Becky follows that template while also delivering a few necessary speed runs to get to the point efficiently. Heads are taken, people are poisoned, there are straightforward shootings, and yes, Virginia, people explode. Because it is Becky, most of these maneuvers are delivered with a sense of righteous delight, and also because it is Becky, there is plenty of cathartic overkill for villains who really deserve it.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.