THE TEMPTATION OF BECKY Official Trailer: Becky's Back to Killing Nazis in Franchise's Threequel

The official trailer for Jen Wexler's contribution to the Becky franchise, The Last Temptation of Bekcy, is here. Starring Lulu Wilson, Kate Siegel, Brandon Flynn, Catherine Walker, with James Urbaniak and Neil Patrick Harris, The Last Temptation of Becky will only be in theaters on November 4th, 2026

Now a CIA field agent, Becky (Lulu Wilson) goes undercover in Poland to infiltrate a family running an inn at The Wolf's Lair, one of Hitler's WWII bunkers. When she learns the father, Wilhelm Reuss (Neil Patrick Harris), plans to spark the Fourth Reich, Becky must stop him.

Our own Josh caught The Last Temptation of Becky when it premiered at Fantasia this Summer. You may find that they had some... concerns, about it they enjoyed it overall.