Imagine 2026 Review: OUT THERE Is A Mild-Mannered UFO Mystery
Simon Ryninks' feature debut is small-scale and charming.
In Out There we follow Maz, a sixteen-year-old girl in Wales, on the fifth anniversary of her father's death. A freak explosion happened during an experiment at the secret army base which employed him as a scientist, and Maz blames herself as she distracted him at the fatal moment.
But Wales has an unusually high number of UFO sightings, and after she has had a close encounter herself, she becomes convinced that her five-year-old memories of that fateful night are wrong: she did not see her dad die in an accident, she saw him being abducted by aliens! Helped by friends and a local conspiracy lunatic, Maz plans to break into the army base to prove that her father is, in fact, still alive somewhere...
This is a small, fun, and very sympathetic film. A nice mix of Welsh actors turn up, some unknown, some famous (Iwan Rheon and Michael Sheen are easy to spot...), and all seem to be in the same vibe, which helps the film a lot. And Nerys Amber Stocks is pretty great in the main role as Maz.
But at the same time Out There is so gentle, and its messages about grief and acceptance are so wholesome, that it could have been a television series for young teenagers. It's almost wagging its finger at you, going "now, kids, pay attention...". There are a few fun moments, but these point out that the film could have used some more pepper and salt. Then again... maybe it just seems like that at the tail end of a festival in which most films had a LOT of pepper and salt indeed.
Out There is a safe film to watch for everyone. It's friendly and mild, and wants to torture neither its characters nor its viewers too much. Chances are your expectations will be met. And at a mere 80 minutes, it doesn't outlast its welcome either.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.