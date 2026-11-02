Opening This Week: GODZILLA MINUS ZERO, PARADISE LOST, RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND

In this weekly column, we consider what to watch in the wild, wonderful world of genre fare, primarily what's opening in movie theaters.

We also have interest in a couple films that are debuting on streaming services: Silver Screamers on BloodStream TV, and New Group on Shudder. Look for our reviews for both later this week.

Returning to theatrical releases, we have already seen half a dozen, and we have critical thoughts, so let's give our attention to those first.

The Last Temptation of Becky

The film opens Wednesday, November 4, only in movie theaters, via Quiver Distribution.

Our review by J Hurtado: "The film stands up to its predecessors handsomely and its final reel delivers an explosive release that viewers will certainly enjoy. As Becky creeps into camp in this third entry, a few fans may find the film goes a bit too far, but I think it strikes a decent balance that is nothing if not a fun ride."

Trauma or, Monsters All

The film opens Wednesday, November 4, only in movie theaters, via Dark Sky Films.

Our review by J Hurtado: "Three decades after he started this story, Larry Fessenden remains indie horror's most singular visionary. He may not have imagined his saga ending this way - and it does seem to be a pretty definitive ending, but it's hard to imagine any other conclusion for this story that marries so many of his consistent obsessions."

Hen

The film opens Friday, November 6, only in movie theaters, via Dekanalog.

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "Even in this, his most straightforward endeavour, György Pálfi remains a surreal mixmaster of cinematic forms. His films are rarely this effortless to watch without wincing."

Wild Horse Nine

The film opens Friday, November 6, only in movie theaters, via Searchlight Pictures.

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "Wild Horse Nine is colourful and beautiful, and has some kind of mouth on it, one that is hell bent on biting the mouth that feeds it. It is an absolute pleasure to watch. The Easter Island and Santiago locations (in both modern high-res digital, and tactile-grainy 8mm) are most welcome on the big screen, while it unfolds."

Club Kid

The film opens Friday, November 6, only in movie theaters, via A24 Films.

Our review by Simon Ramshaw: "There's something special in the multi-faceted loveliness of Club Kid, a strong contender for the best debut of 2026 and among the very best films of the year too."

Mouse

The film opens Friday, November 6, only in movie theaters, via Independent Film Company.

Our review by Simon Ramshaw: "Unassuming and likeable in equal measure, Riches' new feature harbors a quiet confidence that balances good-natured character writing to get invested in and a slow-burn story structure with two compelling shifts to turn its simmer into a boil. It may never set itself ablaze with excitement, but there's plenty to keep you invested in its unique little world."

We've not yet laid our eyes on the films below, but our writers are planning to attend advance screenings to experience them for themselves. Look for our reviews later this week. Here's why we're excited.

Godzilla Minus Zero

The film opens Friday, November 6, only in movie theaters, via GKIDS Films.

The big guy returns. "VFX, Written, and Directed by Takashi Yamazaki. Godzilla Day IMAX Early Access on November 3."

Official synopsis: "War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life.

"Just as humanity managed to cling to a hard-won peace, a new threat strikes, crushing hope in an instant.



"There is no third time. Everything ends here.

"Shot entirely in Japan as the first-ever Japanese production to be Filmed For IMAX, Godzilla Minus Zero was shot with high-definition digital cameras certified by IMAX, and optimized in sound and imagery unique to IMAX screens. The globally beloved monster returns to movie theater screens reaching greater and more terrifying heights, making Godzilla Minus Zero a true cinematic event not to be missed.

Paradise Lost

The film opens Friday, November 6, only in movie theaters, via Well Go USA.

Official synopsis: "From acclaimed master of Korean thriller cinema Yeon Sang-ho comes a gripping psychological mystery. Nine years after her son vanished in a tragic bus kidnapping, grieving mother So-young copes using alternate reality technology. When her missing son suddenly returns as a cold adult stranger, her world fractures between the real, distant man and the virtual child who needs her. So-young is forced into a devastating choice between truth and illusion."

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

The film opens Friday, November 6, only in movie theaters, via Sony Pictures.

Official synopsis: "Based on the celebrated ancient epic known to billions, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend tells the story of Rama, a prince bound by sacrifice; Ravana, an immortal king driven by vengeance; and the prophecy that binds their fates together. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.



"The film is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Namit Malhotra, whose Academy Award®-winning visual effects company DNEG is behind films including The Odyssey, Dune, Interstellar, and Inception; directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose film Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide; and scored by Academy Award® winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman."

Being Heumann

The film opens Friday, November 6, only in movie theaters, via Apple Original Films.

Official synopsis: "Based on a true story about disability rights activist Judy Heumann, directed by CODA's Siân Heder (Academy Award® Winner, Best Picture).

"Making the world better one federal building takeover at a time."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

