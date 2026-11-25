Following his family-film debut Ricky Rapper and the Strongman, Finnish writer-director Markus Lehmusruusu turns to ecological science fiction with an absurdist comedy, laced with dystopian undertones about human beings’ contradictory desires.

Selected as Finland’s submission for the 2027 international feature Academy Award, The Squirrel (orig. Orava) depicts a society whose inhabitants have willingly embraced the conveniences that separate them from the natural world. Miro Lopperi plays Pasi, a lonely designer of artificial pets whose discovery of a living squirrel begins to unsettle his routine and awaken emotions and desires his surroundings have taught him to suppress.

Talking to ScreenAnarchy, Lehmusruusu discusses the personal questions behind the film, influences ranging from Roy Andersson and Jacques Tati to Her, and his approach to keeping world-building grounded in character.

ScreenAnarchy: How did The Squirrel come about?

Markus Lehmusruusu: It started about eight years ago. I noticed that my own relationship with nature was very contradictory. I tell myself that I love nature, but at the same time, there was all this news about species going extinct and biodiversity loss. These things started to disturb me so much that I began to ask: What is behind my own relationship with nature? If I look at it honestly, what's going on?

Then I took a step back from that personal experience and wanted to look at our whole species. What's going on between us and other species, and in our relationship with the surrounding world? It was 2018, so the AI discussion was, of course, nothing like it is now. But already back then, I felt that we were coming up with new technology all the time. It led me to this question: Would it matter if nature disappeared? Would we just come up with some new technology that gives us what we actually want most: an easy way to fulfil our needs?

From that, this “what if” came to life. What if I took it so far that we had accomplished that, and we lived in a world where we had separated ourselves from nature and replaced it with something more convenient for us? What would that world look like? Would people be happy, or would there still be something missing?

Are you a science fiction fan?

I wouldn't say I'm a hardcore science fiction fan, but I'm drawn to heightened realities and films that create their own universe. Sometimes that's science fiction, sometimes fantasy, or just something more grounded that builds a world of its own, both visually and thematically.

The beginning of your film reminded me of several science fiction films, both classics and more obscure examples. Were there particular inspirations?

Yeah. It's been a long journey, and along the way there have, of course, been films that inspired me. When I started writing this, I thought about Roy Andersson's films. I got this sense of freedom from them because they're not placed in a specific year. They just give you this world that's familiar but bizarre. It's about the human beings living there, and you get the sense that it's talking about the people rather than the world. That's something I loved.

Jacques Tati was one of those inspirations, and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Her was another one. In Her, I loved that intimate level. When I approached this film, I didn't want to concentrate too much on the world. I really wanted to be with the characters. To me, it felt like an intimate film about these people, and Her was a good example of that.

The Lobster was another one. I remember writing and seeing The Lobster when it came out, the humor, this weird atmosphere. It's dark, and it's quite a violent film. I always knew I wanted to make a more heartfelt film, but there was still something in the visual humor, and in how you can make a film that's bleak but still funny in a weird way.

It's interesting that you say you didn't want to concentrate too much on the world, because the world-building was one of the first things I noticed.

Yeah, of course building a unique world was a huge part of the whole project and process. In a way, it's at the core of the premise. To me, it's about our relationship with the surroundings we live in: how we interact with them and how they affect us. Can we build this artificial world around us and still be happy? Do we need something other than what we can build?

To ask those questions, we have to build the world. But when we chose the shots and designed the way we wanted to tell the story, I felt that I didn't want to stay at that level. I wanted to be with the characters. The choices about showing the world should always come from what we want to tell about the characters' experience of living in it.

I see a lot of period films and science fiction films where you get the feeling that the creators want to show off the cool stuff they've created. That was something I really didn't want to do.

If somebody told me this was the pilot for a new series, I would honestly believe it.

You mean because of the world?

Because of the way you build it up. The first half establishes the world and creates these expectations, and then, at the end, they leave it behind and start anew. I could imagine another eight episodes of some new Robinson Crusoe. The structure and storytelling reminded me of a series.

Yeah, yeah. Interesting.

Those are just observations, but are you a TV buff? Do you watch series?

Yeah, I do, but not that much. I mainly watch films. It doesn't happen too often that I find a series I really love, but sometimes I do.

What are some examples?

Succession. Breaking Bad. Adolescence. I just watched Black Doves, and I actually enjoyed it quite a lot.

Any Finnish series?

Yeah, there are some really nice ones. There's L/over, which I think is a really good example of a Finnish series. And M/S Romantic was really great. They made it about six years ago or something.

The film is billed as a dystopia, and it unfolds in a dystopian way, but you also go against those conventions. What is your relationship with dystopia? Why did you want to challenge it?

With this film, I wanted to be as honest as possible, also with myself and my own strengths and weaknesses. I really wanted to make a world where the audience could imagine living. You don't know from the first scenes that it's horrible, that some Big Brother has built this world that isn't made for people and now they have to live in it.

I wanted to show a world where people have made the choice to live there. That's the most frightening thing: they still choose it.

I think that's something I realized about myself. I can have the facts and the knowledge, and my conscience can tell me that I should do something good, but I'm still this weak, small human being who takes the easiest route to pleasure, or to fulfilling my needs or the needs of those closest to me. That contradiction was at the center of it all.

I feel there's a huge potential for beauty and good in human beings. But at the same time, we so often do stupid things and become lazy or self-centered.

Why did you decide to make sex taboo?

I think it came from this hyper-antiseptic, hygienic world. They would also be afraid of all the bacteria that come from interaction. Years ago, I read about research suggesting that physical intimacy is becoming less common, and one reason given was that some young people find bodily fluids unpleasant. That really stuck with me: We're at a point in our evolution where we can say, 'I don't actually like physical sex, so I don't do it.'

I'm not saying this is good or bad. I'm just saying it's super interesting that we can choose not to listen to biology, in a way, or that we have more tools to make that choice. I wanted to bring in physical urges and instincts, the sexual urge, that biological level that also comes from animals. It was super important to me.

It's physical, and it felt cinematic to show it in these characters. I also think it's really hilarious when they don't know how to do it, but we see this urge coming to life in them.

Were the underground interiors shot in a studio?

We shot Pasi's apartment in a studio. The pink room was also a studio. The white office where he works was built in an abandoned or empty factory, so we used the factory as a studio, in a way. Everything else was shot on location.

What about the tunnel?

You mean where the car is? That's close to Rotterdam.

Is it a functioning tunnel or an abandoned one?

There's a car tunnel and a bicycle tunnel, and we shot in the bicycle tunnel. That's what you see in the film.

So you did a lot of location scouting?

Yes, for about two years. It was a really extensive process. We looked for locations in Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden because this was a co-production. When we were putting the co-production together, we looked all over Europe because we didn't yet know what the setup with the other countries would be. The locations and the financing went hand in hand.

I remember, in the Netherlands, I think the film fund gave us a free scout for one or two days, so they could send us pictures of places that might be interesting. Then we made a lot of trips, maybe six or something, just scouting in Germany and the Netherlands.

It's really interesting, but it's hard because you have to look at so many places to find the right ones. You're going through the film as it's forming in your head, and at the same time you have to find these combinations of locations. How do these different places form a whole? We ended up finding some really nice places.

Who did you develop the world with, from Pasi's apartment to his workplace and the spaces he moves through?

Our production designer came from Germany. We ended up shooting, I think, half the film or even more in Germany, so Michael Randel came on board.

Even before that, when I was writing, I was doing a lot of concept drawings. I had a pretty clear vision of how I wanted some places, or most of them, to look.

When we went scouting, I started making this PDF with all the locations in chronological order, playing around with it and really questioning what we were going to use where. Then Michael and I started going through it, and he took it further.

I love that he really got the concept. I think he pushed it towards even more minimalism and made some really great, brave choices. And of course, our cinematographer Max Smeds brought his own unique vision to the film's visual world.

The film isn't as depressing as it might appear at first. It's almost a comedy, very gentle, with Pasi as this everyman figure who's a little clumsy. Is that something inherent in you, or was it part of the concept?

Now that you ask, I think it's also part of the concept. Like I said, I wanted to look at human beings as honestly as I could, and I really feel that we're clumsy as a species. We're capable of so much love and beauty, of making art and human relationships and technology.

But when I look at the news, I also get this feeling that we can be really stupid and clumsy. I wanted to look at the antagonism in the film from that perspective. These people don't necessarily intend to do bad things. They might even have good intentions. But my view of our species is that we lean towards laziness or clumsiness or self-centeredness, or just an urge for comfort. I wanted to bring that into the film through humor and look at these characters from that point of view.

There was also this slapstick level in the theme of human beings' relationship with their surroundings. Like I said, I love Jacques Tati's films, which really do that: they put a character in a world that feels weird to them. That was part of this world, too. It's created by human beings, but at the same time, it doesn't function that well.

We think we can come up with whatever we need, but I feel that, in the end, we still can't create a perfect environment for ourselves. There will always be something missing, and we might even get confused about what we actually want. That's part of this clumsiness, too. I don't think we human beings always know what we want or need.

What were your notes or directions for developing Pasi?

I always felt that he's asleep, in a way, when the story starts. He's pretty content with his life in this world and has accepted that it is what it is, even though he has symptoms of depression, or some kind of emptiness inside him. But he doesn't listen to that. I felt that he had to be as far away from nature as possible. He's clumsy in the sense that he can't walk on uneven surfaces because he's used to living in a world where everything is controlled and clean.

I always wanted him to have this sensitivity inside, but it's lost somewhere, and through the story he has to find it, or can find it. He can also find a connection to emotions or instincts, to other human beings or animals or his surroundings.

When I was looking for the actor, I wanted someone who could portray that activity inside him, even though the performance is deadpan and the expression is dropped. It needed an actor who could make the audience feel that a lot was happening, that he had this interior world that just needed to come out or be let free. And, of course, someone who could play this tender, even dramatic character, but also the clumsiness and humor, without losing the character.

I'm really happy with Miro Lopperi, who played Pasi. He did it so well.

What was the most difficult thing to shoot?

Two things: the squirrels and the synthetic dog. Both were super difficult in their own way. We had four real squirrels from Italy, and a Hungarian animal trainer Árpád Halász who found them. Without him, it would have been impossible.

But the squirrels are wild animals. You can't tell them what to do. They basically do what they want. So it was super intensive, creating the atmosphere and all the details on set so they couldn't escape, and so they might do something useful that we could capture with the camera. We had a super-small unit on a closed set in the studio, and the whole building had to be quiet.

They're such sensitive animals; they hear everything that's going on. It was just me, Miro, Max Smeds, our cinematographer, and the squirrel team. Max had the camera on a dolly with wheels, so he could move around. We were basically waiting for the squirrels to do something.

Then we had this miracle that's in the film. I'd written the birthday scene where the squirrel comes out of the box, goes next to Pasi and starts eating the cake, then goes onto Pasi's shoulder and stays there. When that happened on set, I just couldn't believe it was actually happening. But we also needed to get other shots, because we had only captured the action in a wide shot.

So I was whispering to Max, “Can you go to the close-up?” He moved the camera really slowly so the squirrel wouldn't get scared. We managed to get the close-up from the other perspective just in time, and then the squirrel left. It was like riding a wave, always just barely getting what we needed.

The robot dog was its own thing. That was hilarious and horrific at the same time.

It was made from two components, and they made custom fur for it. The body was voice-controlled, so nobody really knew how to control it. Sometimes it just went to sleep when we had to shoot, and we couldn't get it to wake up. Somebody realised it was going to sleep because the fur was covering its visual sensor. They fixed that, but then it went to sleep again.

After an hour or so, somebody said, “No, it's actually going to sleep because it's on Japanese time. It's from Japan.” It was one thing after another. There was always something we couldn't get it to do. But in the end, we got it. It was pretty funny, in a way. Maybe the robot dogs were even harder than the real animals.

Were you surprised that your film was chosen as Finland's Oscar submission?

I don't know. Was I surprised? I was, of course, really happy. I assumed they would choose a more traditional film, so I guess I was also a bit surprised – in a positive way. The Squirrel is a strange and rather unconventional science fiction film, so I think it was a brave choice.

The announcement came just before our Fantastic Fest premiere, where the reception was very warm and enthusiastic. Since then, the film has also secured a North American distribution deal with Obscured Releasing. So I'm glad things have worked out this way and that the film has found its way to international audiences.

What will be your next steps? What other projects are you pursuing after THE SQUIRREL?

I have a couple of feature films that we're writing and developing. They're not official yet, so I can't tell you the names. I hope we can come out with one of them pretty soon.

I'm working on one that I'm also writing myself, which is a kind of successor to The Squirrel. Not episode two in the same world, like you were thinking, but it deals with the same themes. In a way, there are similarities to The Squirrel.

Will it be science fiction?

No, it's a drama or a drama-comedy.

Obscured Releasing will handle the North American distribution of The Squirrel in Summer 2027.

Cover photo by Pietari Peltola.