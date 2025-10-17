Friday One Sheet: BUGONIA

Have we featured key art from pretty much every Yorgos Lanthimos film since this column's inception? Probably. The work of designer Vasilis Marmatakis is always striking, and his inclination towards verticality always captures my attention.



For Bugonia, a loose remake of the South Korean cult classic, Save The Green Planet, he leans into the otherworldly, and the insectile, which tracks pretty well. (I hope the film itself keeps the most hilarious counter-attack against a cloud of bees attacking ever captured on cinema.) There is something about the thin transparent wings combined with a suit and tie which offers just that extra bit of surrealism here. It's hard to put in words, but this poster is sublime.



This poster also serves to advertise the presentation format, allotting most of the credit block space to American cities and cinemas who are presenting the film in 35mm. The crazy 'Swiss cheese meets 1970s childrens' block-set' font of the title card has been shunted off to the side at 90 degrees to underscore the vertical.

This, along with the Venice logo and above-the-line cast members, allow for the image to remain the focus here, while the design is framed by two varying sized circles -- celestial bodies -- which offer information about the relationship of the principal characters, played by Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone, in attack and defensive postures, respectively.



There is a lot going on for such a minimally clean piece of key art, without really telling the film's potential audience much of anything, other than the strange and fantastic will be happening here.