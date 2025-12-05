Friday One Sheet: THE LIFE OF OTHERS

Not to be confused with the Oscar winning German film on Stasi surveillance, The Lives of Others, Guillermo Arcaya's 35mm shot Venezuelan short, The Life Of Others, has an intriguing bit of key art. There is also a vertical version of the poster, but I am highlighting the quad style version, as it is going with the bottles of beer on the wall motif, and the credit block and title card sit so much more satisfying in horizontal orientation than the vertical.



Argentinian design house Güiner did both versions, with the textured charcoal matting, and dark little displays windows for the city dwellers alone in their bottles, and a man drinking down in the bottom right. And the tagline is ominous, more like a command than a promise.



While I cannot find much more in the way of information on the short film itself, the poster is doing its job here, making me want to see the film based on the graphic design alone.





